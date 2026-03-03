LS Speaker Om Birla highlights cultural significance as Holi celebrated nationwide

Kota, March 3 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, led Holi celebrations in Rajasthan on Tuesday, extending greetings to the nation and calling the festival a symbol of unity, resolve and collective joy, as vibrant festivities were witnessed across several states.

Speaking to IANS, in Rajasthan’s Kota, Speaker Birla celebrated Holi with the public at his ancestral residence, extending warm wishes to the nation.

Interacting with people who had gathered to greet him, the Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Holi. May Holi bring joy and enthusiasm to all. Everyone should collectively strive to bring enthusiasm, happiness, and joy into the life of every person in society. This is a festival of resolve and a festival of togetherness," Speaker Birla said.

Emphasising India's rich traditions, the Lok Sabha Speaker added, "All our festivals inspire us through our spiritual culture. The celebration of Holi, in the same way, is a festival of unity -- a time to share in each other's joy and to spread cheer and happiness in everyone's lives."

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, a large number of foreign tourists took part in Holi celebrations at a special event organised in the Khasa Kothi area, adding an international flavour to the festivities.

Drenched in colours, participants danced to traditional and Bollywood songs, capturing the festive spirit of Rajasthan's capital.

In Mumbai, huge crowds gathered at the Juhu Beach to celebrate Holi with family and friends.

Revellers smeared each other with colours and enjoyed music and dance by the seaside.

A local resident said, "We come here every year, and the weather and atmosphere are very pleasant. Everyone comes to enjoy and have fun. As you can see, we have celebrated, jumped, danced, and sung songs."

In Maharashtra's Jalna district, former Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raosaheb Patil Danve celebrated Holi at his Bhokardan residence, joining party workers and supporters in the festivities.

In Ranchi, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth described Holi as a festival that strengthens social bonds.

"Holi is a very dear festival. It is a festival of embracing each other, of forgetting mutual differences and disagreements. It is a festival of hugging -- if there are any differences or disputes throughout the year, once you embrace on Holi, all differences vanish," he said.

Across cities and towns, Holi was celebrated with traditional fervour, as people came together to exchange greetings, apply colours and reinforce the message of unity and communal harmony that the festival symbolises.

