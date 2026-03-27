LS Speaker Birla pushes cooperative expansion, reviews dairy sector in Kota-Bundi

New Delhi/Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla has chaired a high-level meeting to review and accelerate the integrated development of the dairy sector in the Kota-Bundi region.

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The meeting, held at Parliament House, was attended by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, along with senior officials. Discussions focused on strengthening the dairy ecosystem through cooperatives and enhancing income opportunities for livestock farmers.

Key areas deliberated included expansion of dairy cooperative networks, strengthening milk processing infrastructure, improving marketing of milk and dairy products, and boosting livestock productivity through better breeding, nutrition, and healthcare services.

Emphasis was also laid on digitising the dairy value chain, manure management, and capacity-building initiatives. Birla discussed proposals for setting up small-scale biogas units and fodder production plants in the region to ensure year-round availability of green fodder.

He directed officials to scale up Artificial Insemination coverage to improve livestock breeds and enhance milk production, while seeking regular progress reports on the implementation of these initiatives.

Highlighting the need to strengthen procurement systems, Birla stressed that dairy cooperatives must be expanded to maximise milk collection, enabling farmers to generate additional income through animal husbandry.

He issued specific directions to the Kota Milk Union in this regard. The Speaker further called for expanding dairy cooperative networks to every village through the Kota Milk Union and ‘Ujala MPO’, increasing producer participation, and installing electronic milk testing equipment and bulk milk coolers at collection centres.

He also emphasised ensuring 100 per cent digital payments directly into farmers’ bank accounts and adopting hygienic milk production practices.

Citing the success of Amul as a model, Birla urged the Kota Milk Union to scale up its operations, enhance milk processing capacity, and expand cooperative societies. He also stressed the need for awareness campaigns and extending subsidies to livestock farmers under the Kota Dairy Development Scheme.

Officials informed that efforts are underway to ensure year-round availability of green fodder through a cattle feed plant. Steps are also being taken to improve livestock reproductive capacity, with around 100 youth currently undergoing training as Artificial Insemination technicians. Birla also reviewed progress on the proposed Animal Veterinary College in Kota, announced in the state budget, and sought updates on its implementation.

The meeting was attended by the Lok Sabha Speaker’s OSD Rajiv Datta, Joint Secretary Gaurav Goyal, senior officials from the Union Ministry, and representatives from the Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Department and Kota Milk Union, who joined via video conferencing.

--IANS

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