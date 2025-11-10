LS Speaker Birla praises strong democratic traditions for minimal Assembly disruptions

Kohima, Nov 10 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Monday, expressed satisfaction that disruptions in Assembly proceedings have remained minimal due to the strong democratic culture and good legislative practices shared among the states.

Addressing the 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone -III Conference Plenary inaugural session in Kohima, highlighting recent advancements, the Speaker said that most Legislative Assemblies in the Northeastern region have now become paperless, embracing new technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance accountability and transparency in governance.

Speaker Birla commended the Northeastern region for its rapid strides in connectivity and infrastructure, observing that with every new project, fresh opportunities for progress naturally emerge.

He urged policymakers to frame initiatives that promote regional development and industrial growth, while also nurturing local art, culture, and traditional crafts to bring them national and global recognition.

The theme of the conference plenary inaugural session was "Policy, Progress & People: Legislatures as catalysts of change".

"The people of the Northeast are vibrant, industrious, and full of potential," Speaker Birla said, adding that, "they deserve greater opportunities to realise their abilities. Through collective dialogue and public participation, our legislatures can frame policies that lead to inclusive and sustainable development."

He expressed confidence that the two-day conference, being held at Nagaland Assembly, would lead to meaningful deliberations and produce a concrete roadmap for making legislative institutions more efficient, effective, and responsive to the people's aspirations.

Recalling that the first CPA Zone-III conference was hosted in Nagaland in 1997, the Speaker noted with gratitude that this year marks the third time the state is hosting the prestigious event.

He lauded Zone-III of the CPA as one of the most active zones, consistently holding conferences in different state Assemblies across the Northeastern region.

"Such interactions provide valuable opportunities for discussions within legislative institutions and contribute significantly to their capacity building," Speaker Birla remarked.

He emphasised that the CPA conferences serve as a platform for deliberation on issues of development, public expectations, and aspirations, enabling participants to share best practices and strengthen democratic institutions.

Touching upon the conference theme, the Speaker said it reflects the core philosophy and values of democracy.

He noted that the Legislative Assemblies of the Northeastern states have always worked in a spirit of unity, framing policies tailored to regional needs that promote prosperity and progress.

Addressing at the inaugural session of the CPA Conference, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called for greater cooperation among the Northeastern states to strengthen democratic institutions, foster regional growth, and promote inclusive development.

Highlighting the legacy of the North Eastern Regional Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (NERCPA) established in 1996, the Chief Minister praised its role in fostering mutual learning, unity, and policy collaboration among the eight Northeastern states.

CM Rio emphasised the inclusion of the Northeast in the 'India–ASEAN Vision for Trade and Cooperation', pushing for accelerated infrastructure development, improved connectivity, and cultural exchanges to deepen people-to-people ties across the region.

On state's development, the Chief Minister expressed concern that despite being rich in mineral resources, Nagaland remains a resource-constrained state due to limited exploration and infrastructure.

He reiterated his appeal to the Central government to expedite the establishment of an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and to upgrade the Nagaland Institute of Medical Science and Research into an AIIMS-like institute for enhanced education and healthcare.

He also urged the Centre to give priority to the proposed Dimapur–Tizit railway line and reconsider the Ciethu Airport project in Kohima, both of which are crucial for economic growth and connectivity.

CM Rio lamented that Nagaland lacks national-level institutions such as an IIT or National Law University, which he said are essential for retaining talent and promoting innovation.

He also highlighted the adverse impact of the re-imposition of the Protected Area Permit on investment in the state, calling for focused attention to overcome challenges of connectivity, education, and institutional development.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the deliberations at the conference would strengthen democratic institutions, deepen regional cooperation, and contribute meaningfully to the progress of the Northeastern states.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh in his address acknowledged the rich diversity and the warmth of the people and also greeted advance felicitations to the people of Nagaland for its upcoming 63rd foundation day to be celebrated on December 1, 2025.

He said that Northeast India has four per cent of the country's population and eight per cent of the area of the country and with a commitment to spend 10 per cent of the national budget in the region, he was certain that both Nagaland and the other northeastern states will also be economically vibrant hub for trade and connectivity.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman also mentioned that the Northeast region will be an important stakeholder in this process, that will also bring more jobs and opportunities and he hoped that the legislature and the government will be able to facilitate the laws and policies to benefit from these opportunities.

He also called upon to be proud of every community and tribe as they have some unique practices that display a symbiotic relation with the environment and also with its 650 indigenous species of medicinal and aromatic plants and 46 species of bamboo, Nagaland has more potential to benefit economically while adhering to ecological balance.

He mentioned that in recent years, the state governments along with support from the Union Ministry of DoNER have promoted organic products and recognised local handloom with GI tags, of which the coffee produced in Nagaland is gaining global reputation and he hoped that the chillies and shawls will also gain wider recognition and demand in the domestic and global market in the coming years.

--IANS

sc/khz