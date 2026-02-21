LS Speaker and Law Minister launch JGU’s three new Masters Degree programmes

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Dedicated to the Strengthening of the Rule of Law, Democratic and Parliamentary Institutions, and Electoral Processes, O.P. Jindal Global University has launched three new Degree Programmes in Electoral Analysis & Management, Political Communication, and Legislative Drafting.

The launch took place in the presence of the Chief Guest, Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Guest of Honour, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law & Justice (Independent Charge), Government of India. Other distinguished luminaries included Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India and Naveen Jindal, Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Member of Parliament.

The three Master’s Degree Programmes are M.A. in Legislative Drafting, M.A. in Electoral Analysis & Management, and M.A. in Political Communication.

Designed as intensive one-year programmes, the three M.A. degrees respond to the growing demand for professionally trained experts capable of engaging with the complex realities of contemporary democracy -- ranging from election administration and political campaigns to strategic communication and high-quality law-making.

In the Inaugural Address, the Chief Guest, Speaker Om Birla said, “In today's democratic age, when we are the world's largest democracy, and looking at the current needs and those of the future, these master's degree courses will improve our democracy. The courses will help prepare young people who will give a new direction to the political, democratic, technological and literacy aspects of our country. They will improve our economic systems and give a new direction to people's participation in democracy. Since 1952, eighteen Lok Sabha elections have been held, and India is the only democratic country where elections are held transparently. Our future generation will study Electoral Analysis & Management and do new research. The more our youth study this subject, the more they will innovate, and active participation in democracy will also increase. Multicultural communication is necessary today. The Indian Parliament has also used AI technology to increase the proximity of the people and the legislators. These courses will prepare the future generation in a way that their participation will strengthen democratic institutions, democratic processes and judicial systems.”

In his Presidential Address, Minister of Law and Justice (Independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “The launch of advanced degree programmes in Legislative Practice, Electoral Analysis and Management, and Political Communication by O.P. Jindal Global University is a landmark achievement. In legislative language, even a single word can carry different meanings. Every word in the Constitution has meaning; every concept has significance. Legislative drafting is extremely important: when any Ministry prepares a Bill, it is sent for legal vetting and careful drafting. There is a full institutional mechanism in place to ensure clarity and precision. Through these courses, JGU students will gain a better understanding of legislative drafting and governance. This knowledge will benefit society at large.”

R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, lauded the new courses in a special message and said, “I hope these courses attract the brightest talent and they turn out as immaculate resources for the society. A full-fledged course in legislative drafting is long overdue. JGU is looking to create talents who can make more credible communication in political connectivity. We look forward to an exciting journey in this field of education.”

“It is indeed a privilege to be a part of this gathering today,” said Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India. “One of the most ignored subjects in law is legislative drafting. JGU must be the first-ever institution which offers a postgraduate course in legislative drafting, and this is important because what we are lacking as a nation is good legislative drafting. Now, we will have able and committed professionals who are trained in the art of drafting legislation. Often, we do not consider legislative drafting to be something that can be taught. But it is a science in itself."

Naveen Jindal, the Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University and Member of Parliament, said that the new courses launched by JGU will help strengthen India's democratic process and enable young people to pursue three unique programmes in electoral analysis and legislative drafting at JGU.

In his Welcome Address, the Founding Vice Chancellor, Prof (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “Today we are launching three important academic initiatives, and each has a particular purpose and meaning. Uncertainty and unpredictability in the legislative drafting stage create obvious interventions by courts, which may not necessarily be the best way to approach the very idea of justice. At a time when the faith in democratic institutions and processes in many countries around the world, including developed countries, is being questioned and challenged, these new courses will strengthen the political and legislative process. We need to be part of democratic conversations, creating knowledge, contributing to research and engaging with civil society as well. Beyond academic training, these programmes are designed to significantly enhance students’ employability by integrating hands-on and immersive learning, mentorship from experienced practitioners, and exposure to real-world policy and governance environments. Through internships, live projects, simulations, and interaction with policymakers and communication professionals, students will graduate with practical skills, professional networks, and domain expertise that are highly valued across government institutions, political organisations, consulting firms, media houses, regulatory authorities, and international organisations.”

Introducing Master’s Degree Programmes, Prof (Dr) Upasana Mahanta, Dean, Admissions & Outreach, O.P. Jindal Global University, said that together, the three programmes reflect JGU’s commitment to interdisciplinary, practice-oriented education that bridges academia and real-world governance challenges, while fostering ethical leadership and democratic values.

The M.A. in Electoral Analysis & Management (EAM) focuses on the theory and practice of elections, covering electoral systems, voter behaviour, campaign strategy, election administration, data analytics, and democratic ethics. The programme prepares graduates for roles in election management bodies, political parties, campaign organisations, policy institutions and civil society.

The M.A. in Political Communication examines the relationship between politics, media, technology and public opinion. Combining political theory with communication studies, digital strategy, campaign simulations, and practitioner-led learning, the programme equips students to design, analyse, and manage political messaging across traditional and digital platforms.

The M.A. in Legislative Drafting offers specialised training in the drafting of laws and regulations, statutory interpretation, constitutional principles and policy design. The programme aims to professionalise legislative drafting by integrating legal precision, plain-language drafting and comparative best practices, preparing graduates for careers in legislatures, government departments, regulatory bodies and policy research.

Prof Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, the Registrar of O.P. Jindal Global University, gave the Vote of Thanks.

