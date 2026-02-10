LS adjourned again: Govt urges Cong not to disrupt proceedings, Oppn continues protest

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Tuesday, this time, six minutes after reconvening, as the Opposition refused to continue with a proper discussion on the Union Budget and created a ruckus.

Read More

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju requested the Congress MPs, who were shouting 'We want justice' slogans, to let the discussion proceed, as the members want to lay down their points on the Union Budget.

"Yesterday also, we requested the Congress party with folded hands that there should be discussions on the Union Budget. Shashi Tharoor's name was also called; every party gave their list of speakers... Everyone wants to speak, but Congress does not want to start speaking. They create a ruckus every day by coming into the well of the House," he said.

"The Congress party has already damaged the dignity of the Parliament. I request them not to continue with this," Rijiju added.

The Opposition members ​refused to maintain silence and continued with their relentless sloganeering.

Following this, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned at 11:01 a.m., having reconvened just a minute earlier at 11:00 a.m. This resulted in only one minute of proceedings in the House.

The adjournment occurred as Opposition MPs continued their sloganeering, a pattern they have followed throughout the past week. They have been demanding that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, should be allowed to speak in the House.

However, the Speaker gave him permission to speak on the Union Budget, but Gandhi remained adamant on speaking on the "unpublished book" of former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane (Retd.).

Gandhi was unable to finish his speech during the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address the previous week, as he was not allowed to mention the "unpublished book" of the former Army Chief.

--IANS

sd/