LPG Tanker 'Shivalik' arrives at Mundra Port through Hormuz amid regional tensions

Mundra, March 16 (IANS) The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier 'Shivalik' reached Mundra Port in Gujarat at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, carrying about 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG, after successfully navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions in West Asia.

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The vessel, an Indian-flagged Very Large Gas Carrier operated by the Shipping Corporation of India and chartered to carry LPG for India’s domestic supply network, had earlier crossed the strategic maritime corridor connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

Unloading operations were expected to begin soon after berthing so that the cargo could be supplied into the domestic LPG distribution system.

The arrival of the tanker follows a period of disruption in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Around 20 per cent of global oil and gas shipments normally pass through the narrow waterway, making it central to international energy supply.

The region has faced heightened tensions since late February following military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran and subsequent retaliation by Tehran, which warned vessels against transiting the strait and led to a sharp decline in tanker traffic.

Despite the volatile situation, Iranian authorities recently permitted the passage of two Indian-flagged LPG vessels - Shivalik and Nanda Devi - carrying a combined about 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG destined for Indian ports.

Officials said the ships crossed the strait safely and were proceeding towards India while authorities continued to monitor the situation in the Gulf region and maintain coordination with shipping companies and diplomatic channels.

The second vessel, Nanda Devi, is expected to arrive at Kandla Port with another large LPG consignment on March 17.

Government officials have said the arrival of these shipments is part of ongoing efforts to maintain LPG supplies for domestic and commercial consumers in India while monitoring developments in West Asia and maritime routes crucial for energy imports.

--IANS

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