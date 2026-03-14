LPG cylinder supply is Centre’s responsibility: CM Siddaramaiah

Bagalkote (Karnataka), March 14 (IANS) Responding to the issue of LPG cylinder supply, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that ensuring smooth supply was the responsibility of the Central government.

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He was speaking to reporters at the Navanagar helipad in Bagalkote on Saturday.

He said the State government would distribute cylinders once they were supplied by the Centre, adding that the State Food Minister had already held two meetings on the issue and had written to the Union Minister seeking measures to ensure that there was no shortage.

CM Siddaramaiah laid the foundation of a government medical college in Bagalkote. He said the dream of the late leader H.Y. Meti is being realised today. The Chief Minister said the medical college was being established in line with the efforts and vision of the late Meti. A by-election will be held in the Bagalkote Assembly segment very soon.

The BJP has charged that the foundation-laying ceremony for the medical college was held in Bagalkote, as a bypoll will be held here soon. Reacting to this allegation, the Chief Minister questioned why the BJP did not take steps to establish a medical college despite being in power for four years. He said tenders had already been called and an agency finalised, and the foundation stone was being laid as the work was set to begin.

Responding to allegations by opposition leaders that no funds had been allocated in the budget for the Upper Krishna Project, Siddaramaiah said the distribution of compensation cheques to those affected by the project would begin from Saturday. He added that all affected families would receive compensation within three to four years.

Reacting to concerns about the problems of the E-Swathu system in the State, the Chief Minister said the issue would be resolved soon.

Siddaramaiah said the selection of candidates for the Bagalkote and Davanagere South by-elections would be decided by the party high command. Responding to a question on whether a member of H.Y. Meti’s family would be chosen, he said they were also among the aspirants.

He added that the by-elections could be announced within a week. “Anyone can aspire for the ticket, but the high command will give the ticket to only one candidate even if several members from the same family seek it,” he said, adding that the party was fully prepared for the bypolls.

--IANS

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