LPG crisis: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal urges citizens not to panic

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of Food and Civil Supply Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday appealed to citizens not to worry about the LPG supply, saying that the Centre and state are making all efforts to ensure smooth supply.

Read More

In his statement in the state Legislative Council, the minister also clarified that there has only been a moderate increase in the price of edible oil compared to the period before the Middle East conflict.

Bhujbal announced that priority sectors have been identified for the supply of the remaining commercial LPG. Hospitals, Educational Institutions, Crematoriums, Old Age Homes, Orphanages have been assured 100 per cent gas supply, Defence, Government Sector, Railways, Aviation, Police/Jail Canteens 70 percent and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Canteens, Pharmaceutical Industry, Seed Processing, Fisheries 50 per cent.

“LPG production in refineries has been increased from 9,000 metric tonnes to 11,000 metric tonnes. Special committees and control rooms have been set up at the district level. Regular meetings are being held with oil companies (BPCL, HPCL, IOCL) and gas distributors. Directives were issued to resolve technical glitches in Gas Refill Booking Apps and missed call services. Police protection has been ordered for the transport and distribution of LPG. Oil companies have sufficient stocks, and distribution is currently smooth,” said Minister Bhujbal.

According to the minister, it is the responsibility of the Central Government to supply, control, and determine the rates of petroleum products for all states in the country. In view of the war-like situation in the Middle East, the Central Government, on March 5, 2026, issued orders to oil companies to supply LPG only for domestic use to ensure a smooth fuel supply. The Central Government has increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders from Rs 852.50 to Rs 912.50 as of March 7, 2026. Similarly, the price of commercial cylinders has been increased from Rs 1,720.50 to Rs 1,835.00.

Minister Bhujbal said the state government has also taken a slew of measures to maintain a smooth supply of fuel and prevent black marketing.

“The state government has given instructions through a letter on March 8 to District Collectors and regional offices to establish vigilance squads at the district level to take action against black marketing. The High Court, Nagpur Bench, was informed via a letter on March 11, 2026, that the State Government is considering the distribution of kerosene as an alternative fuel to LPG,” he added.

Minister Bhujbal said that vigilance squads during January to March have taken various actions, including: Inspections - 2,129; number of seized Gas Cylinders - 1,208; value of seized goods - Rs 3,366,411; cases filed - 23 and number of arrests - 18.

--IANS

sj/uk