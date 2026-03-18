LPG crisis: Bihar Police register 23 FIRs, 419 cylinders seized

Patna, March 18 (IANS) Amid the ongoing LPG crisis in Bihar, the state police and civil administration have intensified their crackdown on the black marketing and illegal hoarding of LPG cylinders, launching a statewide enforcement drive.​

Read More

According to official data, a total of 419 LPG cylinders have been seized, 23 FIRs have been registered, and 21 individuals have been arrested so far as part of the campaign.​

Acting on directives issued by Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, police units across all 38 districts have stepped up raids and investigations.

​The situation is being closely monitored at the Police Headquarters level to ensure strict enforcement.​

The highest seizure was reported from the Forbesganj police station area in Araria district, where 261 LPG cylinders were recovered and two individuals arrested.​

This was followed by action in Saharsa, where 112 cylinders were seized, and one accused was identified in a case registered at the Nagar police station.​

In Sheohar, 6 cylinders were seized, and two people were arrested, and one accused was held with a cylinder in the Singheshwar Asthan police station area in Madhepura.​

In Begusarai, one individual was arrested with 11 cylinders at the Lakho police station.​

In Saran, multiple FIRs were registered at Hariharnath and Nagar police stations, involving several accused and seized cylinders.​

In Muzaffarpur, one accused was caught with seven cylinders at the Mithanpura police station.​

In Motihari, four cylinders were seized, and one individual was arrested at Chhatauni police station.​

Additional FIRs were also registered in Siwan and Katihar in connection with LPG hoarding cases.​

As part of the ongoing drive, Patna DM Tyagarajan SM said that four restaurants and hotels were sealed on Wednesday, and five FIRs were registered.​

Four FIRs had already been lodged in Patna, bringing the total to 9. Seizures of cylinders and arrests of individuals have not been made public by the administration so far.​

Officials said that certain hoarders are attempting to create artificial scarcity to exploit the situation.​

In response, the administration has launched a comprehensive campaign targeting illegal storage and black-market trading across the state.​

Police officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing into all registered cases and that further legal action will be taken against those found to be involved.​

Raids are continuing in multiple districts to prevent hoarding and ensure smooth supply.​

The administration has reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparency in LPG distribution and warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found disrupting the supply chain.

--IANS

ajk/dan