Low-pressure system near Kanyakumari to keep weather dry across TN, Puducherry

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) A low-pressure cyclonic circulation persists over Kanyakumari and adjoining areas, but it is unlikely to bring rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry or Karaikal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Read More

According to the weather agency, the prevailing system is expected to result in largely dry weather conditions across the region, with no significant precipitation forecast for the day.

While rainfall is not expected, parts of northern and western Tamil Nadu may experience fog during the early morning hours.

The IMD has predicted moderate fog at one or two locations in the districts of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvallur.

Residents in these areas have been advised to exercise caution, particularly motorists, as visibility may be reduced during the early hours.

In addition, light fog is likely at isolated places in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli and Karur districts. The fog conditions are expected to be short-lived and clear as the day progresses, with normal visibility returning by mid-morning.

The weather department noted that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

However, in a few places, minimum temperatures could rise slightly by about 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. This marginal increase is not expected to cause discomfort but indicates a gradual warming trend in night temperatures.

For Chennai and its suburban areas, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 20 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Weather conditions in the capital region are expected to remain stable, with no rainfall or extreme temperature variations anticipated.

Meanwhile, the IMD has not issued any warnings for fishermen. Sea conditions are expected to remain normal, and fishing activities can continue as usual along the Tamil Nadu coast, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The absence of strong winds or rough seas offers some relief to the fishing community. Overall, the weather outlook suggests calm and stable conditions across the region, with dry weather, mild temperatures and localized fog being the only notable features for the day.

--IANS

aal/rad