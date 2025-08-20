Low pressure over Bay of Bengal triggers cyclone warning in TN ports

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) A low-pressure system has formed over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, close to the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue cyclone warnings for several Tamil Nadu ports.

According to the IMD, the system is expected to move in a west-northwest direction over the next few days.

As a result, heavy rainfall is likely along the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, while Tamil Nadu, particularly its northeastern districts, is expected to experience intermittent showers influenced by the weather disturbance.

In view of the situation, cyclone warning signal number 1 has been hoisted at Nagapattinam port. Similar alerts have been sounded in eight other ports -- Chennai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Karaikal, Ennore, Pamban, Kattupalli, and Thoothukudi.

The warning indicates the possibility of squally winds and rough sea conditions, and fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea until further notice.

Weather officials have cautioned that while Tamil Nadu is not directly in the path of the low-pressure system, its coastal regions will still be affected.

“The system is more concentrated towards northern Andhra and southern Odisha, but Tamil Nadu’s northeastern belt will see spells of rain over the coming days,” the IMD said in a statement.

Authorities have already begun implementing precautionary measures at ports, while district administrations in coastal regions have been alerted to prepare for heavy rains, possible waterlogging, and gusty winds.

Emergency response teams have also been instructed to remain on standby.

The IMD added that it is closely tracking the development and movement of the system, and further updates will be issued depending on its intensification.

Residents in coastal areas have been urged to follow weather advisories and cooperate with safety instructions.

The low-pressure system comes at a time when the southwest monsoon is active across Tamil Nadu.

Meteorologists said the combination of monsoon activity and the Bay of Bengal disturbance could bring additional rainfall, providing relief from heat but also increasing the risk of local flooding in low-lying areas.

--IANS

aal/dpb