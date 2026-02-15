Low-pressure area likely over southeast Bay of Bengal, light rain forecast for TN next week

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday (February 16), the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said in a statement.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the department, an upper-air cyclonic circulation currently prevails over the equatorial region of the eastern Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to develop over the south Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Indian Ocean around February 16.

The formation of the system is likely to influence weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the coming days. The Met department said dry weather is expected to prevail in these regions from February 15 to 18.

However, isolated light rainfall is likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu on February 19 and 20.

While widespread rainfall is not anticipated at this stage, localised weather changes could occur depending on the movement and intensity of the system.

Officials are closely monitoring developments over the Bay of Bengal and have advised fishermen and coastal residents to keep track of updated forecasts.

Meanwhile, moderate fog conditions have been forecast in several northern districts of Tamil Nadu.

On February 15, moderate fog is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

On February 16, similar fog conditions are expected to persist in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, and extend to Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.

The weather department has cautioned that foggy conditions during early morning hours may reduce visibility and affect road transport, especially along highways and suburban stretches.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution while driving.

Authorities said further updates would be issued based on the evolution of the low-pressure system. Residents are encouraged to follow official advisories for timely information on any significant changes in weather patterns.

--IANS

aal/sd/