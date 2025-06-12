Love triangle murder: Tripura court sends six to 3-day police custody

Agartala, June 12 (IANS) A Tripura court on Thursday sent 6 accused including a doctor and his parents to three-day police custody in connection with a triangular love affair murder case, officials said.

The police on Thursday produced the six accused, who were arrested on Tuesday, in connection with the brutal murder of Shariful Islam, 28, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Civil Judge, West Tripura District seeking three-day police custody for further interrogation.

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in and around the CJM court.

Tensions ran high outside the court premises as scores of people and family members of the victim gathered, demanding stringent punishment for those involved in the heinous crime.

The crowd raised slogans seeking capital punishment for the accused, reflecting public outrage over the heinous crime.

Police officials maintained strict vigil during the court proceedings to prevent any untoward incident, as the case continues to draw widespread attention across the state.

West Tripura district Superintendent of Police (SP), Kiran Kumar K. said that six persons were arrested on Tuesday night after the body of Shariful Islam was found packed in a suitcase, which was also stored at an ice-cream freezer at Gandacherra in Tripura's Dhalai district.

The body of the victim was found three days after he went missing from Agartala on June 8. Shariful was engaged in the Smart City Project in the capital Agartala as an electrician.

The SP said that Dibakar Saha, the arrested doctor, bought a suitcase two days before the murder where he packed Shariful's body after tying his hands and then took the suitcase to Gandacherra, nearly 130 km from Agartala, and stored the suitcase inside an ice-cream freezer at his father's shop on June 9.

Shariful's family lodged a complaint at the New Capital Complex police station on June 9.

The district police chief said that in the preliminary investigation, police found that a love triangle was the reason behind the murder.

Shariful had an affair with Dibakar's cousin sister and Dibakar, who is an MBBS graduate from Bangladesh, too, fell in love with her. Besides Dibakar Saha, 28, other arrested persons include his father Dipak Saha, 52, mother Debika Saha, 40, Nabanita Das, 25, Joydeep Das, 20, Animesh Yadav, 21.

"Love triangle was the reason behind the murder. Shariful was having an affair with a girl. Main accused Dibakar is the cousin brother of the girl and he also fell in love with her. Love messages were found from their mobile phones," the IPS officer said.

Police said that on June 8, Dibakar called Shariful to meet him at his friend Joydeep's house in South Indiranagar on the outskirts of the capital city to give some gifts.

"When Shariful went to Joydeep's house, Dibakar allegedly strangled him to death in presence of Joydeep, Animesh and Nabamita," the police official said.

Police officials claimed that they have recovered significant digital evidence, including mobile messages, which corroborate the love triangle motive and the involvement of several individuals.

--IANS

sc/pgh