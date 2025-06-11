Lounges for gig workers in Chennai to be launched today

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) In a pioneering initiative aimed at supporting the city’s growing gig workforce, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will inaugurate dedicated lounges for the workers in Anna Nagar and K.K. Nagar on Wednesday.

These are the first such facilities being launched under the Tamil Nadu government’s plan to create safe and inclusive public infrastructure for non-traditional workers.

The initiative, approved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is part of a broader effort to address the welfare and safety of gig workers, particularly women, who are engaged in delivery services for food, e-commerce, and other platforms.

The Chief Minister has directed the civic body to ensure that the lounges offer a secure environment for women workers, especially during night hours. Each lounge has been designed with simplicity and functionality in mind, following the Scandinavian design aesthetic.

According to GCC officials, this design theme was selected based on feedback from gig workers who requested comfortable, durable, and naturally lit spaces. The lounges measure 20 feet in length and 10 feet in width and can accommodate up to 25 individuals at a time.

“These lounges will offer much-needed respite for delivery workers who are on the move for hours. The facilities include air conditioning, charging points for mobile devices, clean toilets, and LED lighting to ensure road visibility and safety at night,” said a senior GCC official.

The Anna Nagar and K.K. Nagar locations were prioritised in the first phase due to the high concentration of women gig workers operating in these areas. The lounges are expected to serve as safe waiting and rest zones for workers between delivery assignments.

To ensure safety and operational efficiency, all gig worker lounges will be monitored in real-time through surveillance systems integrated with the GCC’s Command and Control Centre at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Maaligai.

Importantly, access to the lounges will be free of cost for all registered gig workers.

The civic body is also considering expanding the project to other parts of the city based on user feedback and demand.

Gig workers, defined as individuals working outside traditional employer-employee structures, are increasingly playing a vital role in the urban economy. This initiative marks a significant step toward acknowledging their contribution and providing them with basic infrastructure support, said officials.

--IANS

aal/dpb