Lord Ram represents India’s soul, Haryana CM clarifies on new rural employment scheme

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said Lord Ram “represents the very soul of India, its moral foundations and the bedrock of its civilisation”, while also clarifying the objectives and scope of a new rural employment initiative during the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

He said “it is deeply unfortunate that Congress harboured an aversion towards this sacred name”. He alleged that the Congress had historically opposed the invocation of Lord Ram, and its senior leaders had even raised objections to the Ram Setu.

“The Congress is anti-Ram,” he said, adding that instead of participating in constructive discussions in the House, the Opposition chose to mislead the public outside. He said a motion of censure should be passed in this regard.

The Chief Minister was speaking during the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on a proposal moved by MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap concerning the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G Ram G).

CM Saini said it was well known how, during the Opposition’s tenure, members were physically lifted and removed from the House, alleging that the functioning of the Assembly had improved under the present dispensation.

“Today, there is no such mindset against anyone. Every member is heard patiently. There is no ill will towards anyone. The Speaker ensures that adequate time is allotted to all. Yet, despite this, members of the Opposition refrain from participating in discussions,” he said.

He further alleged that the Congress had shown hostility towards the name of Lord Ram and chose not to remain present during discussions on the proposal.

The Chief Minister said the proposal had been brought forward as a measure to support the poor and enhance rural employment opportunities.

CM Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) framework has been expanded in Haryana under the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) initiative.

Under this initiative, he said, the limit of 100 workdays has been increased to 125 days to provide additional employment opportunities to rural workers.

However, he alleged that the Congress was spreading misinformation among workers regarding the scheme.

He said that during the Congress tenure, the scope of work under MGNREGA was limited, whereas under the new initiative, the range of permissible works has been expanded, which would ensure more employment opportunities.

CM Saini further said that when Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently visited flood-affected areas of Punjab, MGNREGA workers informed him that they had worked but had not received their wages.

He said that subsequent social audits revealed several irregularities, following which reforms were undertaken to improve transparency, expand work opportunities, and enhance benefits for workers.

Besides this, the number of workdays has been increased, and the nature of work has also been expanded to strengthen livelihood opportunities in rural areas, he said.

Targeting the Opposition, CM Saini said that when changes were introduced, attempts were made to create confusion among workers.

He also referred to recent protests, stating that concerns were raised regarding workers’ rights, and questioned the basis of such allegations.

--IANS

vg/pgh