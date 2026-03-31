Lord Mahavir's teachings of truth, non-violence, sacrifice inspirational for entire world: Congress

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Congress on Tuesday extended hearty greetings to all on Lord Mahavir Jayanti and said his teachings of truth, non-violence, sacrifice and compassion are inspirational for the entire world and show the path to human welfare.

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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi took to social media 'X' and said, "Hearty greetings to all of you on Lord Mahavir Jayanti. His teachings of truth, non-violence, sacrifice and compassion are inspirational for the entire world and show the path to human welfare."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also took to social media 'X' and said, "Warm greetings to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The timeless principles of Bhagwan Mahavira - Ahimsa (non-violence), Anekanta (pluralism), and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness), offer profound guidance in addressing many of today’s challenges. May this sacred festival inspire in all of us a deeper commitment to truth, compassion, harmony, and brotherhood."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on X, "Lord Mahavira showed humanity the path by preaching truth, non-violence, peace, love, and compassion. These are the values ​​that are the very essence of our thousands of years old culture. The thoughts and values ​​of our great men are our strength; only by assimilating them can we face the modern world. Heartiest greetings to all of you on Lord Mahavir Jayanti."

Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most significant festivals in Jainism, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara.

Lord Mahavir taught the principles of Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (celibacy), and Aparigraha (non-possession). Devotees visit Jain temples, meditate, and participate in charitable activities.

Mahavira was born in 599 BCE in Kundalagram, located in the present-day Vaishali district of Bihar. He belonged to a royal family but chose a path of renunciation in pursuit of spiritual truth.

At the age of 30, Mahavira renounced worldly life and spent years in meditation and penance. After attaining 'Kevala Jnana (absolute knowledge)', he dedicated his life to spreading his teachings.

Devotees celebrate the day by visiting Jain temples, offering prayers and participating in processions. Idols of Mahavira are bathed in a ritual called 'Abhisheka'.

Mahavir Jayanti is not just a religious occasion but a reminder of values like peace, non-violence and self-discipline. It encourages individuals to reflect on their actions and adopt a more ethical and mindful way of living.

--IANS

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