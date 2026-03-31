LoP Rahul Gandhi criticises Uttarakhand law and order over retired Brigadier's killing in Dehradun

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday reacted strongly to the killing of retired Brigadier V.K. Joshi in Dehradun, terming the incident a reflection of a complete breakdown of law and order in Uttarakhand.

Read More

In a post on X, LoP Gandhi described the daylight killing of the retired Army officer, who was out on a morning walk, as brutal and deeply alarming. He said the incident clearly shows that the security situation in the state has deteriorated significantly.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that individuals who dedicated their lives to safeguarding the nation at the borders are no longer safe in their own cities. He added that ordinary citizens and several communities are now living under constant fear due to rising incidents of violence.

Targeting the BJP, LoP Gandhi alleged that under the current government, criminals feel more secure than law-abiding citizens. He further said that Uttarakhand, once known for its peaceful environment and safety, has now been pushed into a situation where violence and insecurity appear to be increasing due to what he described as "ineffective and irresponsible leadership."

The comments come in the backdrop of the incident in which Brigadier V.K. Joshi was reportedly caught in a crossfire during a firing episode that began after a dispute between occupants of two vehicles in the Rajpur area on Monday morning.

According to police, the altercation escalated into gunfire. Joshi, who was on a morning walk at the time, was caught in the crossfire and suffered critical injuries. He later succumbed to them while undergoing treatment.

Police officials have launched an investigation into the matter, cordoned off the area, and initiated efforts to trace those involved. Multiple teams have been deployed, and checkpoints have been set up across different jurisdictions to apprehend the accused. Authorities said further details would emerge as the probe progresses.

The incident has sparked concern among residents and drawn political reactions, with calls for stricter measures to ensure public safety and prevent such occurrences in the future.

--IANS

sn/rad