LoP Narayanaswamy accuses Karnataka Congress of aligning with urban Naxals

Kolar (Karnataka), Feb 11 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Karnataka Congress has changed its course and, instead of functioning within the framework of democracy, federalism and the Constitution given by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, has aligned itself with urban Naxals.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy made the statement while speaking to the media here on Wednesday. He alleged that Naxalism in the country began with the Communists and that they were completely rejected for it. Later, he said, the Congress, too, was rejected.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticised the Congress, alleging that by aligning with urban Naxals, it has turned into a “Communist Congress urban Naxalite” party.

He said that in a federal system there is a structure of mutual respect from the Gram Panchayat level up to the Prime Minister. However, he alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been unconstitutionally insulting the Prime Minister by using the word “coward.”

He also criticised Minister Priyank Kharge, saying he, too, used the same word and that he would not win even a Gram Panchayat election without his father’s name beside his own.

Calling Kolar a sacred land, he alleged that Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed, who was born here, had also used similar words against the Prime Minister and had called him a traitor. If the Prime Minister is insulted in such a manner, it means they are not functioning constitutionally, he said.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that after aligning with Communists, their attire and conduct have changed and that Congress leaders are now behaving like urban Naxalites.

He said the Central government has already approved the VB-G RAM G Act, describing it as a law meant to support rural livelihoods.

He traced the history of rural employment schemes, saying that over the years they were renamed several times — from Rozgar Yojana to Prime Minister Rozgar, Rural Landless Employment, Rural Employment Guarantee, Jawahar Rozgar Yojana, Employment Assurance Scheme, Jawahar Gram Samriddhi Yojana, Sampoorna Rozgar Yojana, Food for Work, Employment Guarantee, and later Mahatma Gandhi NREGA in 2009, when Mahatma Gandhi’s name was added.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that earlier there was scope for large-scale loot under the scheme and that work meant for the poor was carried out using machines. “Are machines the poor?” he asked.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that accounts were opened in the names of the poor, debit cards were kept by others, and money was withdrawn after funds were credited, leading to crores of rupees in corruption.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy further alleged that in Srinivasapura in Kolar, the Lokayukta had registered 25 cases. In Yadgir and Kalaburagi, he claimed, men had allegedly worn sarees and taken money meant for women beneficiaries. He questioned why such incidents were allowed to happen.

He said that instead of 100 days of guaranteed work under MGNREGA, 125 days of work have been provided. “Why should that trouble you?” he asked. Earlier, payments were made once in three or six months, but now they are ensured within seven to 14 days, he said, questioning why this should cause concern.

