LoP Danve slams Maha govt over corruption, 'deteriorating' law and order

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve in the state council on Thursday led a scathing attack against the Maharashtra government saying that crime and corruption have reached their peak and law and order has deteriorated in the state.

Danve alleged that corruption has increased in many departments. “The government makes loud claim about clean administration in its media campaign but scams come out every day. What to do when the ruling ministers are committing corruption?”he asked.

Since the grand coalition government came to power, Danve claimed that its tenure is marked by various scams accusing the government of inaction against those involved in it.

Danve also made a serious allegation that several ministers are incompetent and they are not doing any work without a commission.

"While the plight of farmers is going on in the state and incidents of injustice and atrocities against women are happening, the government has remained silent on this as the ministers in particular are busy only in getting contracts.

“People from the ruling party are involved in many crimes and the ruling party is also at the forefront in atrocities against women. The Home Department is a silent observed as it is not taking action against any criminal.Maharashtra has become a hub of gangsters and robbers,” he alleged.

“In the last five months, 1.60 lakh crimes took place in the state. There have been 924 murders, which means 6 murders every day. While 3,506 rapes were reported. Why are the people close to these incidents so bold?” Ambadas Danve wondered

He further said: “About 10,400 crimes have been registered in the Chief Minister's Nagpur district. Many major crimes have been registered in Pune, Sambhajinagar, Nashik. Maharashtra is at number 10 in crime. Gangs are active on a large scale in Pune and nepotism is going on."

