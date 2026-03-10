Looking beyond narrow indicators, J&K’s economy shows growth, structural strength & resilience

Srinagar, March 10 (IANS) A closer look at the structural strength and resilience of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy by travelling beyond the narrow economic indicator gives an entirely different outlook.

Read More

Instead of being dependent, conflict-ridden, driven by public sector employment, budgetary support and by tourism cycles, the years 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 show a marked shift and improvement in Jammu and Kashmir’s economy.

Most satisfying in this marked improvement is the emerging fact that the Union Territory’s economy is no longer defined merely by recovery as it is entering a phase of structural consolidation and diversified growth, performing well beyond conventional measures of output and income.

Improved security conditions and administrative normalisation have created an enabling environment for economic activity. The resulting stability naturally reduces uncertainty, revives consumer confidence, and encourages both public and private investment.

This stabilisation was evident in April 2025, when a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region disrupted tourism and temporarily halted economic momentum. The collapse in tourist arrivals and livelihoods exposed the Valley’s historical vulnerability to security shocks.

Despite these inherent fault lines, the response under Operation Sindoor marked a qualitative break from the past. Swift security deployment, confidence-building measures, and visible governance, including a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, helped restore trust and revive activity.

The development proved that Kashmir’s economy is no longer structurally fragile. This change has helped policymakers to move beyond short-term relief to a long-term economic architecture, particularly in infrastructure, energy, tourism, and human capital development.

During 2025–26, Jammu and Kashmir’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) continued its upward trajectory, growing faster than its pre-2019 long-term average. At current prices, GSDP was estimated at around Rs 2.65 lakh crore in FY 2024–25.

The Union Territory now contributes roughly 0.7–0.8 per cent to India’s GDP, a meaningful share given its population size, terrain challenges, and climatic constraints.

Rather than being driven solely by government consumption, growth is increasingly supported by capital expenditure, service-sector expansion, tourism-linked enterprises, and sectoral diversification.

Rising per capita income, growing at over 10 per cent annually, signals that economic gains are spreading to households dependent on tourism, trade, transport, and allied services.

This structural shift shows that the services sector is the new economic backbone, accounting for over 60 per cent of GSDP. This sector has emerged as the principal driver of economic momentum.

Tourism, trade, transport, communications, and public administration form the core of this expansion. The surge in tourist arrivals in 2024–25 generated strong multiplier effects.

The post-Pahalgam contraction highlighted tourism’s centrality, but also its evolving resilience. Reopening of key tourist destinations, gradual improvement in hotel occupancy, and targeted campaigns such as “Return to Kashmir 2025” restored the tourist footfall.

Unlike being cyclic as earlier, tourism growth is now more broad-based and institutionally supported. Jammu and Kashmir recorded a historic high in tourist arrivals, with over 2.36 crore visitors in 2024, followed by a steady 1.62 crore in the 2025 season.

The region has seen a massive surge since 2019, with over 7.85 crore tourists visiting between 2023 and 2025. Investments in eco-tourism, heritage conservation, winter tourism, and urban amenities are reducing seasonality and environmental stress.

Tourism now contributes to employment stability, cultural preservation, and regional branding.

All-weather road connectivity, tunnels, rail links, and airport expansion have reduced physical isolation that historically constrained growth.

Improved logistics have lowered transportation costs, stabilised supply chains, and expanded market access for local producers.

During periods of disruption, this infrastructure proved critical to enabling the faster reopening of markets and tourist circuits.

Beyond GDP accounting, infrastructure improves access to healthcare and education, reduces regional disparities, and integrates Kashmir more firmly with national markets.

Connectivity has evolved into a growth multiplier, turning geographic disadvantage into a strategic opportunity.

Hydro-electric power is one of Jammu and Kashmir’s most underappreciated growth drivers. Hydropower also aligns the Union Territory with India’s clean energy and climate commitments.

When assessed beyond immediate financial returns, the energy dividend significantly enhances economic resilience.

Agriculture and horticulture support high-value rural growth. Agriculture remains central to livelihoods, contributing around 18–20 per cent of GSDP, but its composition is changing rapidly.

Traditional subsistence farming is giving way to high-value horticulture, medicinal plants, and agri-processing. Apples, saffron, walnuts, and floriculture are driving this transformation. Policy support for orchard rejuvenation, cold-chain infrastructure, and digital advisory platforms has raised productivity and reduced post-harvest losses.

Though smaller in share, the industrial sector has shown steady improvement. Food processing, handicrafts, handlooms, pharmaceuticals, and construction-linked manufacturing have benefited from improved connectivity and policy incentives.

MSMEs play a critical role in absorbing local labour and linking rural and urban economies. Investment proposals exceeding Rs 1.6 lakh crore, with nearly 2,000 units operational, reflect growing investor confidence. While large-scale industrialisation remains constrained by terrain and ecology, niche, value-added industries are emerging as sustainable avenues for growth.

Urban development has become another pillar of economic performance. Investments in smart city initiatives, municipal reforms, housing, sanitation, and urban transport are enhancing productivity in cities such as Srinagar and Jammu.

Economic planning increasingly integrates disaster resilience and climate sensitivity. Investments in flood management, river training, resilient infrastructure, and early warning systems reduce vulnerability to climate shocks.

Given the region’s exposure to floods, earthquakes, and extreme weather, resilience itself has become an economic asset.

With one of the youngest populations in the country, Kashmir’s long-term economic trajectory depends on skill development and diversification of employment.

Growing engagement in IT-enabled services, creative industries, sports, tourism management, and digital entrepreneurship reflects a changing labour profile.

Government-led skilling initiatives, combined with digital connectivity, are opening up non-traditional employment pathways.

Equally important is the social resilience demonstrated during recent disruptions. Community cooperation, the revival of festivals, and renewed trust between citizens and institutions strengthened recovery and reinforced grassroots efforts.

Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2026–27 reinforces the Union Territory’s shift from recovery-led spending to resilience-driven development. With a total outlay of Rs 1,13,767 crore, comprising Rs 33,127 crore for capital (development) expenditure and Rs 80,640 crore for revenue expenditure, the budget underscores a calibrated push towards asset creation while meeting routine administrative and social commitments.

Own revenue is estimated at Rs 31,800 crore, complemented by Ra 42,752 crore in central assistance, underscoring the continued importance of external fiscal support in sustaining the region’s development momentum.

The budget prioritises capital expenditure over consumption, focusing on infrastructure, connectivity, power, tourism, urban renewal, and human capital.

Jammu and Kashmir's economy has moved beyond recovery into a phase of resilient, diversified growth. Backed by infrastructure-led integration, service expansion, energy development, industrial revival, and human capital investment, the region is redefining its economic growth trajectory.

As India advances toward long-term development goals, Jammu and Kashmir’s experience offers that true economic performance cannot be measured by numbers alone; it must be judged by resilience, inclusion, sustainability, and confidence.

By these meaningful and broader indicators, Jammu and Kashmir is not just performing; it is performing beyond expectations.

--IANS

sq/uk