Lokpal’s plan to purchase high-end cars sparks debate

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Lokpal of India’s plan to acquire seven high-end luxury cars at a total cost of Rs 5 crore – Rs 70 lakh each - sparked outrage on social media, with some users on Tuesday advising the anti-corruption watchdog to focus on “graft” rather than on “luxuries”.

The seven luxury cars, apparently, are meant for the Chairman and six other members of the Delhi-based institution, which is currently one short of its sanctioned strength of eight.

The tender floated by the Lokpal specifies the name of the German car brand and its model in great detail. “The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed Agencies for the supply of seven… cars,” said the tender floated on October 16.

As the car model mentioned in the contract is known to cost about Rs 69.50 lakh each (On-road price in Delhi), the tender attracted a lot of public attention, with many social media users calling it a step towards “wastage of public money”.

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan took to social media and said the Lokpal’s “servile members” are not bothered by graft and are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying Rs 70L… cars for themselves, he said.

The alleged Rs 5 crore car splurge plan of the Lokpal also irked many social media users who questioned the detailed specifications of the vehicle and the white colour mentioned in the tender.

The Lokpal tender also indicated that the anti-corruption ombudsman plans to acquire the luxury vehicles within 30 days from October 16.

While floating the tender, the Lokpal, working out of an office in Vasant Kunj Institutional Area in South Delhi, also added a provision for the car supplier to train its staff in using the high-end vehicles. The last date for bidding for the tender is November 6.

The public scrutiny and storm over the cost of each vehicle notwithstanding, the ombudsman appears to be following the rule book in procuring vehicles.

“The conditions of contract which will govern any contract made are as contained in the GFR 2017, Manual of Ministry of Finance for procurement of goods 2017 and all orders issued by other relevant departments of the Government of India from time to time, which have been issued before issuance of this Tender,” said the advertised tender.

An angry social media user mocked the ombudsman’s team by saying, “they are simple down-to-earth people, that’s why they went for this brand” instead of a Rolls-Royce, which costs Rs 12 crore apiece.

The Lokpal is headed by Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, a retired Supreme Court judge, who was appointed as the Chairperson in March 2024.

--IANS

rch/uk