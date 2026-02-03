Lokpal dismisses DA complaint against ex-BJP MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Lokpal of India has dismissed a complaint alleging acquisition of disproportionate assets (DA) against former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, holding that the charges were “wholly unsubstantiated” and that the increase in her assets was duly explained through lawful and declared sources of income.

In a detailed order, a Full Bench of the anti-corruption body, headed by Chairperson Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, observed that the increase in assets declared by the respondent public servant (RPS) between 2014 and 2024 was fully explained through lawful income, permissible non-taxable allowances, sale of livestock and notional appreciation in the value of immovable properties due to escalation in circle rates.

“Resultantly, the allegations levelled by the complainant against the RPS for having acquired disproportionate assets than the known sources of her income during the relevant period is wholly unsubstantiated and is unfounded,” the Lokpal held.

The complaint had alleged a “meteoric rise” in the assets of the former MP on the basis of election affidavits filed for the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019 and 2024, contending that the growth in movable and immovable properties was disproportionate to her known sources of income.

However, the Lokpal noted that the RPS had furnished detailed affidavits explaining the increase in assets, supported by bank statements, sale deeds, loan documents and other material.

It further pointed out that the complainant had failed to account for the distinction between taxable income reflected in Income Tax Returns and non-taxable parliamentary allowances exempted under Section 10(17) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The anti-corruption body recorded that during the period 2014–2019, a total sum of Rs 97.73 lakh was credited to the RPS’s parliamentary bank account towards salary and allowances, which was “fully verifiable and found to be matching with the bank statements placed on record”.

Considering the above, the increase of Rs 45 lakh disclosed in the 2019 election affidavit was held to be “fully justified and well supported by documentary evidence,” the Lokpal held.

It also rejected allegations relating to benami properties, illegal mining and extortion, observing that such claims were “categorically denied” by the RPS and were unsupported by any material evidence.

The Lokpal further found merit in the submission that the proceedings were politically motivated, noting that the complainant had filed multiple complaints in the past which were found to be frivolous or vexatious.

“A priori, we have no hesitation in concluding that this is, yet another frivolous and vexatious complaint filed by this very complainant,” the anti-corruption body observed.

While disposing of the complaint, the Lokpal granted liberty to the RPS to initiate appropriate action against the complainant under law.

“As the RPS in her affidavit has sought liberty to initiate action against the complainant for filing the subject complaint against her, we make it clear that she is free to do so as per law,” the order said.

