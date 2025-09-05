Lokesh meets PM Modi, seeks support for Andhra’s investment, development initiatives

Amaravati, Sep 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, Information Technology, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, seeking greater Central support for investment promotion and developmental initiatives in the state.

During the discussion, Minister Lokesh highlighted that after the formation of the coalition government in the state, multiple welfare and development programmes have been rolled out successfully with the Union government’s support and cooperation over the past 15 months. He affirmed Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Discussing some relevant state-specific issues, Minister Lokesh also apprised the Prime Minister of various other contemporary developments in Andhra.

According to a statement from Minister Lokesh’s office here, the Prime Minister responded positively and assured that the Centre would extend full cooperation to support Andhra Pradesh’s growth and development

Minister Lokesh thanked the Prime Minister for approving the Advanced System in Package (ASIP) semiconductor unit for Andhra Pradesh, a move he said would mark a turning point for the state’s industrial growth. He also urged the Centre’s continued cooperation in establishing IT and electronics industries in the state, emphasising the state’s potential to generate large-scale employment and boost the local economy.

As the education minister of Andhra Pradesh, he apprised the Prime Minister of the reforms in the education sector being brought in by the NDA government in the state. He explained that the state government is introducing a series of measures to raise academic standards and improve the quality of learning outcomes. The minister also sought PM Modi’s support and guidance in helping Andhra Pradesh achieve stronger results, particularly in higher education.

Minister Lokesh also expressed heartfelt gratitude for the next-gen GST reforms announced by the Union government recently, which he said had provided significant relief to millions of poor and middle-class families across India. Praising the Union government led by the PM, he underscored that these reforms will further handhold the MSMEs and small businesses in Andhra Pradesh and give a bigger saving push for the middle class in the state.

As a token of appreciation, Minister Lokesh presented PM Modi with a coffee table book on the Yogandhra celebrations held in June.

--IANS

ms/dpb