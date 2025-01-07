Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to chair meeting of 'CSPOC' in Guernsey

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is on an official visit to United Kingdom (UK), Scotland and Guernsey from January 7-11, 2025.

According to an official release, Speaker Om Birla will chair the meeting of the Standing Committee of Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on 10 January 2025 in Guernsey during his visit.

He will chair this meeting in his capacity as the host of the 28th CSPOC which will be held in India in 2026. He will also meet his counterparts from other Parliaments on the sidelines of this meeting.

Before this conference, Birla is visiting the UK from January 7-9 2025 at the invitation of Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker, House of Commons of Parliament of the UK.

He will meet Lindsay Hoyle and Lord McFall of Alcluith, Lord Speaker of the House of Lords in London.

Among his other engagements in London, Om Birla will visit Dr BR Ambedkar Museum, pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and interact with members of Indian diaspora in the UK.

Birla will also visit Scotland and meet Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament and John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland. He will also interact with cross-party Members of the Scottish Parliament. (ANI)

