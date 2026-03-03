 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extends Holi greetings

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on Holi eve, an official said.

In his message, Birla said, "Heartfelt greetings to all on the joyous festival of Holi, the celebration of colours, enthusiasm, and mutual harmony."

He said that the festival of colours is a vibrant expression of our rich culture, traditions, and brotherhood.

"Holi reminds us that no matter how many challenges life may bring, the colours of love, faith, and positivity can dispel every darkness. When we apply colours to one another, we break down the walls of discrimination and convey a message of equality and unity. This is the greatest strength of our nation," he said.

"Our country is full of diversity, yet the celebration of Holi binds us together in a thread of unity and brotherhood," he said.

"On this Holi, let us pledge to fill our society with the colours of love, peace, and harmony, and to share the joy of the festival with those who may be alone or in need," said Birla.

"Once again, heartfelt wishes to all on Holi. May your life always be filled with vibrant colours of happiness, and may our nation continue to shine with the colours of love, progress, and unity," he said.

Earlier, with the aim of popularising nature-based solutions to make Holi and other festivals vibrant, joyful, and eco-friendly, the Environment Ministry conducted workshops across Eco-Clubs to promote safe and sustainable celebrations aligned with Mission LiFE, an official said on Tuesday.

Through hands-on sessions, students learned how to prepare natural colours using edible and leafy vegetables. Green is derived from fresh leafy greens, red from beetroot, yellow from turmeric (haldi), and orange from Gogupuvvu (Palash), said an official statement issued by the Ministry.

Under the Environment Education Programme (EEP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, eco-friendly Holi colour preparation workshops are being conducted across the country, it said.

These colours are completely free from chemicals and harmful substances, ensuring celebrations that are safe for both people and the environment, said the statement.

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is a global, India-led public movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to trigger individual and collective action for environmental protection.

It aims to transform people into "Pro-Planet People" (P3) by adopting sustainable daily habits - such as reducing waste, saving energy, and avoiding single-use plastics - to replace a "use-and-dispose" economy with a circular one.

