Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Constitution is Inspiration for All, Not Just a Document

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday emphasized that the Constitution of India is not just a document, but it serves as an inspiration for all the people.

Birla inaugurated the orientation programme for newly elected members of the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Council in New Delhi today.

Addressing the gathering he said, "Laws should be made for the nation and to drive socio-economic change. Our Constitution is not just a document; it serves as an inspiration for all of us."

He congratulated Rahul Narwekar on being re-elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, stating that he will again have the opportunity to fulfill his parliamentary responsibilities.

Birla emphasized that an elected representative's role goes beyond addressing challenges in their constituency. "They must also consider the high expectations of the people and their role in shaping social change," he said.

He urged legislators to study the laws passed in the Assembly, noting that both in Parliament and state legislatures, attendance has been declining.

"It is not right to deliberately create disruptions in a planned manner in Parliament or legislatures," he remarked.

He stressed the importance of meaningful discussions in the House, where both agreement and disagreement should take place constructively to guide the government effectively.

"The Question Hour is the most crucial time. Questions should be raised with full preparation. When a law is being made, members should refer to past debates and gain a complete understanding of the legislation. The role of legislators is to provide guidance to the government," he added.

Birla urged members to ensure longer participation in Assembly proceedings, actively listening and contributing to discussions.

Meanwhile, Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly in December.

Narvekar is an MLA from the Colaba constituency and took charge for a second consecutive term as the Speaker. (ANI)