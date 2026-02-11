Lok Sabha proceedings underway amid heavy Oppn sloganeering

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Lok Sabha reconvened on Wednesday and commenced with the Question Hour amid heavy Opposition sloganeering.

Despite disturbances from the Opposition benches, P.C. Mohan, in the Chair, moved on to the Question Hour.

Later in the day, the discussion on the Union Budget will continue in the House. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is likely to speak in the House at noon.

The Opposition MPs continued to create a ruckus and disruptions during the Question Hour.

Meanwhile, replying to a question in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi mentioned that the Modi government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore under the Green Corridor Phase-1 project, while around Rs 12,000 crore has been allocated under the Green Corridor Phase-2 project.

He further stated that the Green Energy Corridor Phase-1 is under implementation in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu for grid integration and power evacuation of about 24 GW of RE.

GEC Phase II, according to Joshi, will facilitate grid integration and power evacuation of about 20 GW of renewable energy (RE) projects in Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided not to attend House proceedings until discussion and a decision are taken on the motion seeking his removal.

The issue may be taken up on March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, when the House could consider initiating discussion on the no-confidence motion, sources added.

The Budget Session, which commenced on January 28, includes 30 meetings spread over 65 days and is set to end on April 2.

Both Houses will take a break for recess on February 13 and will resume their sessions on March 9 to allow the Standing Committees to review the Demands for Grants from different ministries and departments.

