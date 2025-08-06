Lok Sabha passes Merchant Shipping Amendment Bill amid Oppn uproar

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) In a stormy session of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the House passed the Merchant Shipping (Amendment) Bill, 2024, through a voice vote, despite sustained protests and disruptions from Opposition members demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

The proceedings, which resumed post-adjournment at 2 p.m. with Sandhya Rai in the chair, quickly descended into chaos as Opposition MPs raised slogans and created a ruckus, stalling normal legislative business.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal formally moved the Bill, which seeks to overhaul the Merchant Shipping Act of 1958 and align India’s maritime laws with international conventions such as MARPOL and the Wreck Removal Convention.

The legislation expands the definition of vessels to include mobile offshore drilling units, submersibles, and non-displacement crafts, and introduces provisions for temporary registration of vessels destined for recycling -- aimed at boosting activity at hubs like Alang.

Despite the din, BJP MPs Brajesh Chowta (Dakshina Kannada) and Mukeshkumar Chandrakant Dalal (Surat) spoke in support of the Bill, though their remarks were largely inaudible amid the uproar. The Bill also empowers the Director-General of Marine Administration to regulate maritime education and training, ensuring Indian seafarers meet global standards.

Responding to the Opposition’s demand for a debate on the Bihar voter list revision, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju reiterated the government’s openness to discussion on any issue, provided it adheres to Constitutional provisions and the rules of Parliamentary business.

He cited Rule 325, which prohibits discussion on matters pending before a court, and reminded the House of a 1988 ruling by then Speaker Balram Jakhar, who had affirmed that the Election Commission’s actions cannot be commented upon in Parliament due to its autonomous status.

“The House is not permitted to discuss the conduct of a higher Constitutional authority,” Rijiju asserted, urging Opposition members to respect Parliamentary norms and allow the House to function.

“Do you want to break the rules established by this House? Do you want to dismiss the decisions of past Speakers?” he asked pointedly.

Following the passage of the Bill, the chair adjourned the House until Thursday, leaving several other legislative items pending.

The Monsoon Session, which has already witnessed multiple adjournments, continues to be marred by procedural deadlocks and political confrontations.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, however, marks a significant step in modernising India’s maritime sector, promising enhanced safety, sustainability, and competitiveness in global shipping markets.

