Lok Sabha passes Manipur Budget amid Opposition uproar

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Manipur Budget for 2025–26, authorising an amount of Rs 30,969,44 (Rs 35,103.90 crore presented in March) amid uproar and "surprised No" from the members of the Opposition who kept on creating din in the House.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Bill under Article 356.

Despite persistent disruptions from opposition benches, the House first cleared the budget and the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, through voice vote.

FM Sitharaman termed the legislative exercise a "constitutional necessity", urging members to engage in meaningful debate.

However, the Opposition continued to raise slogans, prompting BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, to repeatedly appeal for order.

Pal clarified that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar was under the purview of the Election Commission and subjudice in the Supreme Court, and therefore not open for discussion.

"Are you here only to disrupt proceedings from day one?" he asked, urging members to fulfil their joint responsibility to deliberate on critical legislation.

The Manipur Budget includes an additional central allocation of Rs 2,898 crore, with Rs 1,667 crore earmarked for capital expenditure and Rs 1,231 crore for revenue expenditure.

FM Sitharaman outlined a multi-pronged financial strategy to stabilise Manipur’s socio-economic landscape, including: Rs 523 crore for rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, Rs 542 crore for security infrastructure, Rs 500 crore for deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, Rs 633 crore to clear high-interest public sector loans and Rs 700 crore for capital infusion.

Finance Minister Sitharaman flayed the Opposition members, saying that she was "surprised" that those who shed "ghariyali aansoo" on Manipur are now denying funds to Manipur.

She also introduced a Bill to authorise payments from the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for 2025–26.

The House took up general discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants before adjourning for the day.

Accusing the Opposition of shedding crocodile tears for Manipur, the Finance Minister said they lacked the patience to hear the government's plans.

The Budget, she asserted, was a step toward restoring stability and rebuilding public trust in the conflict-hit state.

