New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Wednesday marked the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki of Japan, with Speaker Om Birla leading a commemorative tribute at the start of the session.

Recalling the devastation unleashed on August 6 and 9, 1945, Speaker Birla said the House “reiterates its commitment to the elimination of nuclear weapons and the pursuit of lasting world peace.”

Members observed a minute’s silence in memory of the over 2,10,000 lives lost in the twin bombings, which 'rema' (is a word of Japanese origin generally designating the people affected by the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki), continue to bear the physical and emotional scars of the attacks, and their testimonies have shaped decades of anti-nuclear advocacy.

However, the solemnity in Parliament was short-lived.

As Speaker Birla initiated Question Hour by calling on MP Naveen Jindal, the Opposition erupted in protest, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House.

Chants of “Pradhan Mantri Sadan mein aao” echoed across the House, drowning out BJP MP Arun Govil’s question.

Despite repeated appeals for order, the disruptions persisted.

Speaker Birla, visibly perturbed, warned the Opposition: “If you do not want the House to run, I will adjourn.”

He then suspended proceedings until noon.

The ruckus reflects deepening tensions between the treasury and Opposition benches over the Prime Minister’s absence during key debates.

Wednesday’s disruption also overshadowed the House’s symbolic gesture on Hiroshima Day -- a moment meant to unite lawmakers across party lines in reflection and resolve.

Globally, Hiroshima’s 80th anniversary has drawn participation from over 120 nations, including Russia and Belarus, with ceremonies held at the Peace Memorial Park and calls to revive stalled nuclear disarmament efforts.

In India, the Lok Sabha’s tribute was a rare parliamentary acknowledgement of the bombings’ legacy, though its impact was blunted by political discord from Opposition members who have been demanding debate on special intensive revision of the voter list for the past several days.

As the House reconvenes later in the day, questions remain over whether the spirit of Hiroshima -- of peace, accountability, and remembrance -- can find resonance amid the din of domestic politics.

--IANS

sktr/dpb