Lok Sabha: Nishikant Dubey targets Rahul Gandhi over remarks abroad and frequent foreign visits

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Lok Sabha witnessed heated political exchanges between the treasury benches and opposition on Tuesday as members began debating the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. During the discussion, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey strongly defended the Speaker and launched a sharp attack on the opposition, particularly Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Dubey argued that parliamentary disagreements in the past had never resulted in such a step against the Speaker. Referring to earlier disruptions and confrontations involving different parties, he said that despite intense political clashes, the BJP had never supported a move that challenged the authority of the Speaker.

During his speech, Dubey displayed a book in the House and made remarks about India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He questioned several of Nehru’s historical decisions, including the handling of the Sino‑Indian War of 1962 and aspects of India’s foreign policy during that period.

His remarks triggered strong objections from opposition benches, with several members protesting the references made during the debate.

Dubey also directly targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading what he described as “propaganda” against the government. He flayed Gandhi’s speeches abroad and questioned remarks made about Indian institutions, including the Election Commission of India.

The BJP MP further alleged that Gandhi had repeatedly made statements overseas that portrayed India’s democracy in a negative light. He also raised questions about the number of foreign trips undertaken by the Congress leader.

Defending the Speaker, Dubey said that Birla maintained neutrality in conducting House proceedings. According to him, the Speaker had treated all political parties fairly and had never taken decisions under pressure from any particular group.

He added that Birla consistently emphasised respect for parliamentary traditions and the dignity of the Lok Sabha. Despite frequent disruptions and political confrontations in recent years, Dubey said the Speaker had tried to conduct proceedings strictly within the framework of constitutional and parliamentary rules.

The BJP MP also noted that opposition members were given adequate opportunities to present their views. On several occasions, he said, leaders from opposition parties were allotted time under parliamentary rules to express their concerns and participate in debates.

Highlighting Birla’s approach during difficult circumstances, Dubey said the Speaker had shown patience and restraint even during periods of intense disruptions in the House. He also referred to Birla’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that the Speaker helped ensure that parliamentary proceedings continued safely while prioritising the health and safety of Members of Parliament.

According to Dubey, Birla’s leadership had contributed to strengthening democratic processes and maintaining the dignity of parliamentary institutions while ensuring that the Lok Sabha functioned effectively.

