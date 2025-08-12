Lok Sabha initiates impeachment process against Justice Yashwant Varma

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) In a rare and constitutionally significant move, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday formally read out the impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma, marking the beginning of proceedings under Articles 124 (4) and 217 and 218 of the Constitution for his potential removal from office.

Speaker On Birla said he had received a motion on July 31 backed by Ravi Shankar Prasad and a total of 146 members from the Lok Sabha and 63 from the Rajya Sabha, following explosive revelations earlier this year when bundles of charred currency were discovered at Justice Varma’s government-allotted residence in Delhi during a fire incident in March.

Though the judge was not present at the time the fire occurred at his residence, a three-member in-house judicial inquiry later concluded that he exercised “secret or active control” over the stash, prompting the Chief Justice of India to recommend his removal.

The impeachment motion was read out in the House by Speaker Om Birla, who also announced the formation of a statutory committee to investigate the charges.

As per the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 and related rules, the panel will include a sitting Supreme Court judge, a Chief Justice from a High Court, and a distinguished jurist.

He said, “I have found substance as per the rules in the motion and have admitted it for discussion. I have also constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter, which includes: Justice Arvind Kumar, Supreme Court; Justice Manindar Mohan Shrivastava, Chief Justice of Madras High Court; and Mr V.V. Acharya, senior high court, Karnatka High Court. The committee will soon give its report, and till then the motion will remain pending.”

Justice Varma had challenged the inquiry’s findings in the Supreme Court, arguing procedural unfairness and constitutional overreach.

However, the apex court dismissed his plea last week, stating that the process was “transparent and constitutional”, and criticised his decision to participate in the inquiry while later questioning its legitimacy.

If the committee finds merit in the allegations, the motion will require a special majority in both Houses -- a two-thirds vote of members present and voting, and a majority of the total membership -- before being sent to the President for final approval.

This marks only the third time in independent India’s history that impeachment proceedings have been initiated against a sitting judge, underscoring the gravity of the charges and the institutional resolve to uphold judicial integrity.

--IANS

sktr/dpb