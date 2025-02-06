Lok Sabha Adjourned as Jaishankar to Address Deportation of Indian Nationals in RS

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday shortly after it resumed its proceedings.

However, discussions in Rajya Sabha are being carried out after it resumed its proceedings at 12 pm.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm concerning the deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US.

Earlier today, after the commencement of the proceedings, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon after a political uproar erupted over the issue of the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had appealed to the MPs not to resort to "planned disruptions" to disturb the smooth functioning of the House.

"Your matter is with the government. This is a matter of the Ministry of External Affairs. This subject is related to another country. The Government has taken cognisance of it. I request you, to not to resort to planned disruptions to prevent the smooth functioning of the House. Question Hour is an important session where members put forward the problems of the citizens and the government answers it," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Both Houses of Parliament were discussing the Union Budget 2025-2026 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. The discussions began at 11 am but soon after the ruckus, it was adjourned.

Congress MPs Manickram Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal had moved adjournment notices to discuss the deportations of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States government.

The matter pertains to the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals. A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament has already seen disruptions, with heavy objections raised during Rahul Gandhi's speech on Monday on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. The Opposition also demanded a discussion on the recent Mahakumbh stampede tragedy.

The Budget session of the Parliament commenced on January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu delivering her inaugural address.

The first part of the session will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4. (ANI)