Lok Niwas function: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory to motorists

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Commuters in the national Capital may experience traffic disruptions on Wednesday due to special security arrangements for an official function scheduled at Lok Niwas. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory stating that the movement of dignitaries is likely to affect traffic on several key roads between 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

Authorities have urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative routes to minimise inconvenience during the specified hours. Traffic congestion and temporary restrictions are expected in parts of Central and North Delhi as security measures are implemented for the event.

According to the advisory, traffic movement may be affected on a number of major roads. These include ITO Chowk, Ring Road, Mall Road, Rajpur Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Chauburja Marg, Bhiku Ram Jain Marg, Shamnath Marg, Boulevard Road, and Lok Niwas Marg. Commuters travelling through these areas may encounter slow-moving traffic or diversions.

Officials said traffic diversions and restrictions could be imposed depending on the situation on the ground. However, emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire services will be allowed to pass without interruption.

Several points have been identified where traffic may be diverted if required. These include PS Civil Lines Red Light, Shamnath Marg Red Light, Tis Hazari Court Red Light, Khoya Mandi U-Turn, Khyber Pass Red Light, St. Stephen’s Red Light, Rajpur Authority Cut, and MCD Chowk. Traffic police personnel will be deployed at these locations to regulate movement and assist commuters.

In addition, authorities have announced specific restrictions for commercial vehicles. According to the advisory, commercial vehicles, including TSRs (auto-rickshaws), will not be permitted to operate on Raj Niwas Marg between 10:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The restriction has been imposed to ensure smooth passage of official convoys and to maintain better traffic management in nearby areas.

Traffic police have requested the public to cooperate and follow certain precautions during the advisory period. Commuters have been advised to avoid travelling through the affected roads if possible, use alternative routes to reach their destinations, and refrain from roadside parking in the restricted zones.

Motorists have also been urged to strictly follow the directions issued by traffic officials deployed in the area. Authorities said these measures have been introduced to maintain order and ensure smooth traffic flow during the official programme.

With diversions and restrictions expected for several hours, commuters are encouraged to stay updated with traffic alerts and plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays in the affected parts of the city.

--IANS

jk/rad