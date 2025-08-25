Locals laud PM Modi's Ahmedabad visit, say 'India moving towards becoming a developed nation'

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday and also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects.

Addressing the people on the occasion, PM Modi said, “It is my good fortune that today I have got the opportunity to dedicate many development projects to you. I congratulate all of you on these development works.”

For PM Modi's public meeting, LED screens were installed at every intersection of the Nikol area in the city, on which the Prime Minister's speech and the road show were shown live.

The crowd near the Mewada Party Plot listened to the Prime Minister's speech enthusiastically by standing and sitting in front of the LED screen.

Gautam Patel, a local resident, said, "Narendra Modi is the most popular leader of the country. He is continuously working for the development of Gujarat and the entire country. Under his leadership, India is moving towards becoming a developed nation. In his speech, the Prime Minister emphasised the overall development of India, the progress of Gujarat and better facilities for the citizens."

Another local said, "The Prime Minister talked about developing Ahmedabad as a megacity. His appeal to promote Swadeshi impressed me. It is our duty to give priority to local products."

A local resident said, "The Prime Minister's vision is to make India self-reliant and the third largest economy in the world. Under his leadership, we can reach number one. Projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore for Gujarat are important steps in this direction."

He mentioned reforms like GST and said that these steps strengthen the economic policies of the government.

The enthusiasm of the local people was at its peak on the arrival of the Prime Minister.

One person said, "He came to our neighbourhood, it is a matter of pride for us. We were waiting for him since 2 p.m. When he arrived, we raised slogans of 'Vocal for Local,' 'Jai Hind,' and Vande Mataram."

Another local said, "PM Modi's visit to Gujarat is an unforgettable moment for us. We are overwhelmed to welcome him."

--IANS

uk