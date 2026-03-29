Locals in Thrissur shower praise on PM Modi, express support for NDA in Kerala

Thrissur, March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, received a warm and enthusiastic reception during his roadshow in Kerala's Thrissur, where large crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of him. The visit attracted people from across different sections of society, many of whom waited for several hours under the sun, reflecting strong public curiosity and anticipation around the event.

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Speaking to reporters, residents described the atmosphere as lively and emotionally engaging.

Several attendees said that seeing the Prime Minister in person was a memorable experience, noting that the energy of the crowd added to the overall excitement.

A local resident, Suresh, told IANS, "We have been waiting for PM Modi here, standing in the sun despite the difficulties. PM Modi is like life to us. Seeing him is a beautiful experience. We feel happy and blessed to witness him in person. His presence brings immense joy."

Another local observer said that PM Modi's roadshow drew significant attention across the region, with a notable turnout at multiple points along the route.

He expressed satisfaction over the Prime Minister's visit, saying that the scale of participation reflected heightened public engagement and interest in such events.

"Today's experience has been wonderful. PM Modi has visited Kerala many times, and this time a large number of people have come here. Our hearts is filled with happiness because the leader of our country has arrived. Everyone here is truly delighted," another local said.

During the visit, PM Modi touched upon the political landscape in Kerala, suggesting that the state is ready for change and directing remarks at both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

The Prime Minister's statements added a political dimension to the roadshow, blending outreach with broader governance themes and development narratives.

Some residents interpreted the large turnout and visible enthusiasm as an indication of shifting political sentiment in the region.

A section of attendees expressed optimism about the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll prospects, suggesting that the energy witnessed during the event could translate into greater support in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Overall, the Thrissur roadshow was marked by strong public participation, positive reactions from attendees, and political messaging from the Prime Minister, making it a notable public engagement that combined mass appeal with electoral undertones.

--IANS

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