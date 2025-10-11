LJP(RV) to hold key meeting as NDA seat-sharing nears finalisation in Bihar

New Delhi: Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has convened a crucial meeting on Saturday to deliberate on seat-sharing arrangements within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and finalise candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

According to sources, an understanding has been reached between Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the distribution of seats, paving the way for a formal announcement of the NDA's seat-sharing formula later in the day.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) is expected to get around 25 to 26 seats, marking the conclusion of an intense round of negotiations among alliance partners.

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, is said to have played a pivotal role in resolving the differences.

The BJP had tasked him with the responsibility of holding discussions with Chirag Paswan to achieve a consensus acceptable to all parties involved.

Over the past 24 hours, Rai reportedly met Paswan four times in New Delhi, and both leaders have hinted that the outcome of the talks has been positive.

Speaking to IANS about the party's internal discussions, LJP (RV) MP Shambhavi Choudhary said, "About the seat-sharing, whatever the party's chief decides will be the final decision. As elections approach, such meetings are becoming increasingly common within parties, and we are currently attending one of those meetings. As soon as anything is finalised, everyone will be informed."

MP Veena Devi, heading towards the meeting, told IANS, "The election is here, and the tickets have been finalised. Now, whatever the national president decides in the parliamentary members' meeting will be followed."

Meanwhile, another NDA constituent, former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Jitan Ram Manjhi, remains firm on his stand regarding seat allocation.

Sources indicate that Manjhi is not only pressing for a specific number of seats but also demanding to contest from particular constituencies of his choice.

After wrapping up discussions with Chirag Paswan, Nityanand Rai also met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP's incharge for the Bihar Assembly polls, to brief him on the developments.

The NDA in Bihar currently comprises five partners -- the BJP, Janata Dal (United), LJP (RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

--IANS