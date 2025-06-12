LJP-RV executive meet ends, sets roadmap for upcoming Bihar polls

Patna, June 12 (IANS) The state executive meeting of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was held on Thursday under the leadership of State party President Raju Tiwari and party MP Arun Bharti, during which eight key resolutions were unanimously passed.

The meeting focused on the rights of the Bahujan Samaj, deprivation in welfare schemes, and preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

One of the most significant resolutions was the party's resolve to attain national party status under the leadership of LJP-Ram Vilas President Chirag Paswan.

To achieve this, the party plans to launch a comprehensive organisational campaign, with MP Arun Bharti entrusted with a pivotal role.

The meeting strongly condemned the rising crimes against Bahujan Samaj and expressed concern over the reduction, delay, and discrimination in scholarship schemes for Bahujan students.

The party vowed to fight for the removal of these disparities and ensure justice and inclusion.

The LJP-Ram Vilas also reiterated its commitment to the MahaDalit community, promising to uphold their rights, dignity, and access to welfare.

Looking ahead to the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, the party resolved to contest all 243 seats and make a strong, decisive presence across the state.

The meeting also passed a thanksgiving motion for the success of the "Nav Sankalp Mahasabha" held in Shahabad.

Additionally, a resolution to soon organise a "Bahujan Bhim Sankalp Samagam" was also approved.

LJP-Ram Vilas leaders and workers from across Bihar participated actively in the strategy discussions, emphasising the need to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots.

During the rally at Arrah on June 8, Chirag Paswan emphasised contesting all 243 seats in Bihar in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

It was a strategic move by the LJP-Ram Vilas President to project himself and his party to increase bargaining power within the NDA.

The leaders of LJP-Ram Vilas are projecting Chirag Paswan as a Chief Ministerial candidate of NDA in the upcoming state election.

Chirag Paswan may contest the Bihar Assembly election from an unreserved seat, party sources said

