LJP chief Chirag Paswan upbeat on seat-sharing as Bihar battle begins

Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) The NDA’s campaign engine has roared to life again, and its allies are already in celebratory overdrive. With the seat-sharing formula for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections now locked in, the alliance isn’t just ready — it’s reloaded, recharged, and radiating confidence.

The announcement, made in synchronised bursts across social media, felt less like a political update and more like a victory lap. Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan lit up X with a post that read like a war cry: “Bihar is ready, NDA government again, this time with full force, with Bihar First, Bihari First.”

He confirmed the numbers -- BJP and JD-U will contest 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) gets 29, while RLM and HAM secure six each.

Not to be outdone, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha chimed in with equal fervour, calling the seat-sharing decision “unanimous and joyful.”

His message was clear -- the NDA isn’t just aligned — it’s energised. Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde wrapped it all up with a tone of disciplined enthusiasm.

“The organised and dedicated NDA,” he wrote, “has finalised the seat distribution in a cordial atmosphere by mutual consent.”

Tawde’s post confirmed the same figures and added that all allies are “gearing up” for a full-throttle campaign.

JD-U’s National Executive President Sanjay Kumar Jha added a strategic punch, declaring that the alliance is “determined and united to make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister again with a thumping majority".

His post struck a chord with party loyalists, reinforcing the narrative of continuity and strength. The mood across NDA ranks is electric. This isn’t just a seat-sharing deal — it’s a declaration of intent.

The alliance has traded hesitation for harmony, and internal negotiations for external mobilisation.

With the arithmetic sorted, the NDA is now poised to flood Bihar with rallies, slogans, and promises — all under the banner of unity and resurgence.

Bihar’s electoral terrain has always been shaped by coalition chemistry. The NDA’s latest seat-sharing formula reflects not just tactical balance but a shared ambition to dominate the polls.

With caste equations, regional loyalties, and development narratives in play, the alliance’s early show of unity could prove to be its biggest asset. The countdown has begun — and the NDA is already sprinting.

--IANS

sktr/pgh