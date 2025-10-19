Liquor worth Rs 2.06 crore seized ahead of Diwali in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Oct 19 (IANS) In a crackdown ahead of Diwali, the Ahmedabad Police, on Sunday, have launched a strict enforcement drive to ensure compliance with the Gujarat Prohibition Act as more than Rs 2.06 crore worth of foreign liquor seized from two city zones was destroyed by bulldozers.

According to police sources, Zone 5 of Ahmedabad East recorded seizures worth Rs 1.69 crore during raids conducted in areas, including Ramol, Nikol, Odhav, Rakhial, Gomtipur, Bapunagar, and Amraiwadi.

Meanwhile, police stations under Zone 7 -- comprising Sarkhej, Vasna, Satellite, Bodakdev, Vejalpur, Ellisbridge, and Anandnagar -- confiscated liquor worth Rs 37 lakh.

Overall, the seized liquor stock amounted to Rs 2.06 crore.

The confiscated liquor was destroyed in two separate locations under official supervision.

In an act of enforcement, liquor bottles were laid out on the ground and flattened under the weight of bulldozers.

Senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistanyt Commissioners of Police, and representatives from concerned government departments, were present during the demolition drive.

Through this move, the Ahmedabad Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order during the festive season and ensuring that the city remains free from illicit liquor trade.

Despite Gujarat's long‐standing prohibition under the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949, the scale of illicit liquor trafficking and seizure remains substantial. For example, government data shows that during the last two years up to December 2022, the state seized liquor (including Indian‐made foreign liquor (IMFL), country‐made liquor and beer) valued at around Rs 212 crore.

This includes IMFL worth around Rs 197.56 crore, country‐made liquor worth about Rs 3.99 crore, and beer bottles worth around Rs 10.51 crore.

In the year 2024 alone, official records indicate that Gujarat Police seized around 82 lakh bottles of liquor (IMFL) valued at nearly Rs 144 crore.

In another incident, for the year 2024 the State Monitoring Cell registered 455 cases across Gujarat, confiscating liquor worth about Rs 22.51 crore and total items (including liquor) valued at nearly Rs 52 crore.

--IANS

janvi/khz