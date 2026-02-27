Liquor scam was deep-rooted political conspiracy, says Punjab AAP

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab's legislator and spokesperson Kuldeep Dhaliwal, on Friday, hailed the decision of Special Delhi Court in which party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were acquitted in the liquor scam case.

Dhaliwal said the court's decision on Friday has proved that the entire case concocted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to eliminate the Aam Aadmi Party was a deep-rooted political conspiracy.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP, the Congress, and the Akali Dal, former Punjab Minister Dhaliwal said that all three parties collectively indulged in relentless propaganda day and night to tarnish the image of "our leaders and to destroy the party".

He added that the bundle of lies built by the Opposition has today collapsed like a house of cards.

"The BJP misused its central agencies to put our senior leadership behind bars, but they forgot that truth can be delayed, but it cannot be defeated."

Launching an attack on the BJP-led Central government, Dhaliwal said that Arvind Kejriwal and "our leadership fought firmly against the BJP's dictatorship and oppression. This decision confirms that if anyone in the entire country is practicing honest and truthful politics, it is Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party".

He added that the sole objective of the BJP's conspiracies was to stop "us, but after the court of public opinion, now the court of law has also shown them the mirror".

Congratulating AAP workers across the country, party's chief spokesperson Dhaliwal said that today "is the victory of every individual who has faith in democracy and the judiciary".

Becoming emotional on Kejriwal's acquittal by the court in Delhi excise policy case, the AAP Punjab spokesperson said, "I am proud to be a soldier of the party led by a truthful and fearless leader like Arvind Kejriwal."

