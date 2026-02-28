Liquor policy case: Kejriwal should not flaunt ‘innocence’ as matter is in HC, says Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Delhi Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday reminded AAP National Convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the reprieve offered to the latter by the trial court in the liquor policy case was not final as the matter is now before the Delhi High Court.

“You are not absolved of corruption. The pain of the families affected by your liquor policy still remains,” said Mishra at a news conference.

He hit out at Kejriwal for claiming innocence and getting emotional before news persons, saying that there are serious observations made by both the High Court and the Supreme Court in the case.

“Despite these remarks, you never accepted any wrongdoing and continued to parade a false badge of honesty. And today, on the basis of an order from a lower court, you are celebrating — but whom are you trying to fool?” asked Mishra.

He said on Friday, after the trial court's reprieve, the "overacting and drama" attempted by Kejriwal — the very person who made Delhi suffer for 11 years — is something whose truth is known to the people of Delhi.

“Such overacting and theatrics were visible even when you were in power, and they continue even today. Had you truly understood Delhi’s pain back then — or cared for Delhi even today — things would have been different,” said Mishra.

Posing tough questions over the now scrapped liquor policy, Mishra said, “Is it not true that the liquor policy introduced in Delhi was withdrawn the moment complaints were filed against it? If the policy was based on honesty, why was it taken back?”

“Is it not a fact that when the investigation began, Manish Sisodia and Kejriwal destroyed hundreds of mobile phones? This destruction of phones is on record. Why was there a need to destroy them if nothing wrong had been done?” he asked.

“Is it not true that the commission of wholesale traders increased from 5% to 12%? Why was this done? Is the revenue loss mentioned in the CAG report not real?” he said, adding that the figures from the CAG are before the people of Delhi and the entire nation.

He asked if it is not true that while in power, Kejriwal promoted schemes like offering one bottle of liquor free with another.

Mishra said under the now-scrapped policy, Delhi was pushed into deeper alcohol consumption, and countless families — especially mothers and sisters — suffered as a result of addiction and its consequences.

“Today, you claim honesty. But look at the state of Delhi’s roads over the past 11 years. Look at the condition of water and sewer systems, the state of the Yamuna, the air quality, the schools, the hospitals, and the Mohalla Clinics. Is this the legacy of your governance? These are symbols of corruption,” said Mishra.

