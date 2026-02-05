Liquor and hookah party busted near Gujarat's Sanand, 81 held

Sanand, Feb 5 (IANS) Police in Gujarat's Sanand conducted a raid on a private weekend home near Ahmedabad and detained 81 people after allegedly uncovering a liquor and hookah party held in violation of the state's prohibition laws, officials said on Thursday.

The raid was carried out at Nirvana Greens Weekend Home near the Goras Seem area of Sanand on Wednesday night, following specific intelligence received by the police.

According to officials, the gathering was organised under the pretext of a 25th wedding anniversary celebration of a person identified as 'AV', with a large number of guests invited to the event.

Police said the function was being held at a luxury farmhouse where multiple food counters had been arranged and 11 tables set up.

Liquor, hookahs and a celebratory cake were allegedly being served at the venue.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a surprise raid under the supervision of senior officers.

"During the raid, liquor and hookah were found being served. When the police entered the premises, there was confusion among the attendees, following which all those present were detained for further legal procedure," an official said.

A total of 81 people, including 43 men and 38 women, were detained at the spot. Officials said most of those detained were in the 35 to 40 years age group and above, and several were from affluent and influential backgrounds.

During the operation, police seized a substantial quantity of material evidence from the premises.

The seized items included eight sealed liquor bottles, seven partially filled liquor bottles, three empty bottles, more than 10 hookahs, 70 glasses, eight small containers of hookah flavours and 33 boxes of hookah flavours.

Police also seized 22 luxury four-wheelers parked at the farmhouse and 74 mobile phones found at the venue.

The total value of the seized property was estimated at around Rs 2.91 crore. "All detained persons were taken for medical examination as per standard procedure," the official said, adding that tests were being conducted to determine alcohol consumption and that identity verification was underway.

The men and women were taken to the Sanand government hospital for medical tests during the night.

After the examination, the women were released on notice, while the men were kept in custody for further legal action.

An offence has been registered under the Prohibition Act, and police have launched an investigation to ascertain the organiser of the party, the ownership of the weekend home, and the source of the liquor and hookah materials.

Further action will be taken after receipt of medical reports and completion of preliminary inquiries, police said.

--IANS

mys/svn