"Linking her to Pahalgam incident is wrong, " says Seema Haider's lawyer

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 1 (ANI): Pakistani national Seema Haider's lawyer AP Singh has dismissed allegations linking her to the recent Pahalgam incident.

In a self-made video, Singh on Thursday said, "When she was in Pakistan, her divorce happened. After the death of her father, she befriended Sachin...in Nepal, they got married as per Santana Dharma...after coming to India, she converted to Sanatana Dharma legally and then got married following all the rituals."

"Their daughter is named Meera. All her documents are with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)," he added.

Singh further emphasised that Seema has not visited any place in India apart from her in-laws' residence and a hospital. "Linking her to the Pahalgam incident is completely wrong," he said.

Seema, a Pakistani national, entered India with her four children to marry Indian national Sachin Meena, whom she had befriended through the online gaming platform PUBG Mobile.

The 27-year-old woman crossed into India illegally in May last year to move in with Sachin Meena via Nepal. The couple started living together in Greater Noida. Haider, however, got arrested on July 4, 2023, for entering India without a visa, while Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants, but was released later.

On Thursday, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Wednesday, confirming the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration).

Both India and Pakistan have now blocked each other's airlines from using their airspace, as the neighbouring country had already announced this step six days ago. Notably, there has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Indian Army has effectively responded. (ANI)

