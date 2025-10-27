‘Like earth and sky’: Omar Abdullah draws comparison between Mian Altaf & Ruhullah Mehdi

Srinagar, Oct 27 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday that there is no comparison between the senior National Conference (NC) leader and MP Mian Altaf Ahmad and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, while asserting that both his party leaders are like “earth and sky.”

He said that he treats Mian Altaf with deep respect and considers him a senior colleague whose advice he values immensely.

“My father always advises me to think before I speak, and Mian Altaf says the same. In that sense, there is no difference between my father and Mian Sahib,” Omar added.

He said that he had urged Mian Altaf to approach him directly whenever there were matters requiring discussion.

“I told him, if anyone wants to talk to me, avoid the media and come straight to me. We can speak privately; no one else needs to know,” he said.

On being asked about Aga Syed Ruhullah, Omar refused to comment. “I will not talk about him. “You people are trying to bring him on the same platform? There is a difference between the earth and the sky,” he said.

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has been publicly speaking about the failure of the elected government in fulfilling the promises made to the people in the manifesto by the NC.

He said he cannot campaign for the party in his native Budgam constituency, where a by-election is being held on November 11.

“I cannot go to people and ask them to vote for us while repeating the same promises we made in 2024 and could not fulfil,” Ruhullah said.

On Sunday, Mian Altaf told the Halla Bolle conclave in Srinagar that since Omar Abdullah is the Chief Minister, he must speak responsibly and with understanding.

The senior NC and religious leader of the Gujjar-Bakarwal community had also said that he would not tell Omar Abdullah that his government was working in the right direction, as that would be a lie.

