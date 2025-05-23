Light rain, thunderstorms in Delhi to continue relief from heatwave: IMD

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Delhi-NCR will experience continued relief from the heatwave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall and thunderstorms in the national capital on Friday.

According to the latest IMD forecast, the city will witness a partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder and lightning throughout the day. These weather conditions are likely to provide a further dip in temperatures, maintaining the recent trend of relief from the intense summer heat.

Over the past few days, Delhi has experienced intermittent light rain, and a significant thunderstorm earlier in the week brought much-needed respite by sharply lowering temperatures.

On Wednesday, heavy clouds, rain, and gusty winds helped bring down the mercury considerably. As of now, the maximum temperature in the city has stabilised between 34 to 35 degrees Celsius, a noticeable drop compared to earlier this month.

The IMD has indicated that very light to light rain is likely on Friday, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, occasionally gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour during thunderstorms. These strong winds may stir up dust during the evening and night, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for potentially stormy conditions.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather is expected to remain pleasant. The forecast suggests that thunderstorms and occasional rain will persist until Sunday, May 25. This extended spell of mild and rainy weather has ruled out any immediate threat of a heatwave in Delhi and surrounding regions.

In broader weather developments, the IMD also reported that conditions are becoming favourable for the further progression of the southwest monsoon.

The monsoon is expected to advance into additional areas, including more parts of the South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and parts of the Bay of Bengal and northeastern India, over the next few days. Several areas in South India have been experiencing pre-monsoon showers.

--IANS

rs/dpb