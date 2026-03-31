Light rain likely in Delhi today; IMD flags thunderstorms, gusty winds

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Very light rain or drizzle is expected in Delhi on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which forecasts a generally cloudy sky and intermittent weather activity throughout the day.

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Rain is likely during the afternoon or evening hours, and may be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

According to the IMD, wind speeds could range between 20–30 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 40 kmph. A “yellow alert” had earlier been issued for the national capital, warning of possible thunderstorm activity and sudden changes in weather conditions.

The advisory comes after Delhi and surrounding regions witnessed rainfall and strong winds on Monday, shortly after the weather department predicted light showers. As conditions intensified, the IMD upgraded its alert from yellow to orange, indicating the likelihood of moderate rain, lightning, and stronger gusty winds. The orange alert remained in place until 6 p.m. on Monday.

The IMD has stated that there are chances of scattered light rain on Tuesday, keeping skies mostly cloudy with brief sunny intervals. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, especially during periods of strong winds and thunderstorms.

Earlier forecasts from the IMD had also warned of dust storms followed by thunderstorms, light rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds of 60–80 kmph across parts of Haryana—including Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohna, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, and Nuh—as well as Bhiwadi and Khairthal in Rajasthan.

The weather department attributed the current conditions to a western disturbance over north Iran and the Caspian Sea region, along with active cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan. Another western disturbance is expected around April 2, which may bring very light rainfall to Delhi on April 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, air quality levels in Delhi are also expected to see temporary improvement due to rainfall and stronger winds, which help disperse pollutants.

Recent trends show that even light rainfall can bring short-term relief. For instance, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has previously improved after rain spells, though it often remains in the “poor” to “very poor” category, indicating only partial relief. Strong winds accompanying such weather systems also play a key role in dispersing pollutants, leading to noticeable but temporary improvement in air quality.

--IANS

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