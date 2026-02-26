Light moments in Legislative Council as Nitish Kumar’s folded hands steal photo session spotlight

Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) A light-hearted atmosphere prevailed in the Bihar Legislative Council on Thursday during a photo session held a day before the conclusion of the Budget Session, which ends on Friday.

The otherwise formal occasion witnessed an unusual and humorous moment involving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

During the group photograph, the Chief Minister was repeatedly seen sitting with his hands folded.

At one point, a cameraman called out, “Sir, your face is getting hidden,” prompting gentle concern among those present.

The Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, Dr Ramvachan Rai, also softly intervened.

Standing just behind the Chief Minister was MLC Sachchidanand Rai, also with folded hands. Noticing this, Nitish Kumar smiled and quipped, “They always stand with their hands folded together,” drawing laughter and easing the mood inside the House.

For a brief moment, the Chief Minister appeared slightly uncomfortable and adjusted his chair and posture before the photo was finally taken.

Notably, the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, was absent from the photo session.

The informal exchange added a touch of humour to the Budget Session, breaking the otherwise serious parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, a mild but humorous exchange also took place in the Assembly over MLA I.P. Gupta’s turban.

Raising an issue related to a stalled drainage scheme in the Saharsa Municipal Corporation, Gupta mentioned that he had come to the House without his turban.

Responding to this, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha remarked, “We will honour your turban.”

The issue at hand involved a drainage project worth approximately Rs 213 crore proposed in 2017, of which only Rs 137 crore was approved after administrative deductions in the Urban Development Department.

IP Gupta demanded a review, questioning why a significant portion of the funds was cut.

Adding a humorous twist, after posing a supplementary question, Gupta told the Speaker, “Sir, I have another supplementary question. Look, today we have come without our turbans -- this also needs to be resolved concretely.”

The remark triggered laughter across the House, momentarily lightening the debate.

