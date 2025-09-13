Lifeline of transformation: PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's Bairabi–Sairang railway line

Aizawl, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore virtually in Mizoram on Saturday. He also inaugurated the 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway project and three new trains.

As part of his two-day visit to the Northeast, PM Modi arrived in Aizawl on Saturday morning. However, he could not reach Lammual Ground in Aizawl from Lengpui Airport by helicopter due to heavy rain.

He flagged off three trains -- Sairang-Anand Vihar (Delhi) Rajdhani Express (weekly), Kolkata-Sairang-Kolkata Express (tri-weekly) and Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Express (daily).

Addressing the large gathering virtually, PM Modi said, "Whether it is the freedom movement or nation building, the people of Mizoram have always come forward to contribute... Sacrifice and service, courage and compassion -- these values are at the centre of Mizo society."

"Today, Mizoram is playing an important role in India's development journey. This is a historic day for the nation, particularly for the people of Mizoram. From today, Aizawl will be on India's railway map. A few years ago, I had the opportunity of laying the foundation stone of the Aizawl railway line, and today, we proudly dedicate it to the people of the nation," he added.

Highlighting the challenges in the difficult terrain of the Northeastern state, PM Modi said, "The skills of our engineers and the spirit of our workers made this possible."

Stressing the importance of the railway connection, he said, "Our hearts have always been directly connected with each other, and now, for the first time, Sairang will be connected with Delhi by the Rajdhani Express. This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transformation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of the people of Mizoram."

He mentioned that after the commencement of this new rail network, farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation, and people will be able to access more options for education and healthcare, which he said, will also create more employment opportunities in tourism, transport and hospitality sectors.

The inauguration of the ambitious 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway project will make Aizawl the fourth capital city in the Northeast to be connected by rail after Guwahati, Agartala and Itanagar.

In a major boost to road infrastructure, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road and Khankawn–Rongura Road.

It would reduce the travel time from southern districts to Aizawl by around 1.5 hours, significantly benefiting the people in the region.

The Khankawn–Rongura Road under NESIDS (Roads) in Serchhip District would provide better access to markets and benefit various horticulture farmers and other people in the region, while supporting the planned Ginger Processing Plant.

Furthering his vision of quality education for all, the Prime Minister would also inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam. The school would improve enrollment, reduce dropout rates, and provide holistic education opportunities for tribal youth.

