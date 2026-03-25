Life term for Asiya Andrabi draws sharp reactions across political spectrum

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) A Delhi court sentenced Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), drawing strong and divergent reactions from political leaders across party lines.

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Additional Sessions Judge, Chander Jit Singh delivered the sentence after concluding arguments on the quantum of punishment. Andrabi, the chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, had earlier been convicted on charges including waging war against the country and criminal conspiracy.

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur welcomed the court’s decision, alleging that Andrabi was deeply involved in activities ranging from stone pelting to recruitment for militancy. He claimed that she played a key role in instigating unrest and disrupting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, also backed the verdict, calling it a “clear and firm message of strict action against terrorism.”

He asserted that in 'New India,' there is no place for anti-national elements and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism is being implemented effectively on the ground.

Offering a more procedural perspective, National Conference leader Sheikh Bashir said the verdict must be respected as it follows due judicial process.

He noted that the trial was conducted in court and the sentence announced thereafter, adding that Andrabi has the legal right to approach a higher court if she wishes to challenge the ruling.

“This is what justice is called. It is the court’s decision; it is the law, and the law must be followed,” he said.

Meanwhile, PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, struck a different note, highlighting humanitarian concerns. While acknowledging her longstanding ideological differences with Andrabi, Mufti said there is a need to consider the human aspect, pointing out that Andrabi has already spent several years in prison and considering the demands of her age.

Mufti further argued that life imprisonment till natural life should be abolished across the country, suggesting that it should instead be interpreted as a fixed term, such as 14 years, as was earlier understood in many cases. She appealed for reconsideration of Andrabi’s case on these grounds.

The case against Andrabi relates to allegations of promoting separatist activities and mobilising support for militancy, with agencies accusing her of playing a significant role in anti-national operations.

--IANS

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